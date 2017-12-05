Uncle-nephew pair arrested following Plattsburgh Airport vandalism spree

× Expand File photo Two Waterbury, Vermont residents have been arrested and charged in connection with a break-in at the Plattsburgh International Airport in September.

PLATTSBURGH | A Waterbury, Vermont man and his nephew have been charged with criminal mischief after allegedly damaging several rental vehicles at the Plattsburgh International Airport in September.

Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sean A. Gibbs, 40, on Nov. 25 and charged him with two counts of second degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and two counts of third degree criminal message, a class E felony.

Gibbs and his nephew, Brenden, allegedly damaged three vehicles and a motorcycle on airport property Sept. 23.

Financial damages are $6,698.78, authorities said.

Brenden Gibbs, 18, voluntarily turned himself into the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 30, and was charged with the same counts.

Sean was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on Nov. 25 and remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, or $10,000 secured bond.

Brenden was arraigned in Town of Plattsburgh Court on Nov. 30 and remanded to the Clinton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $750 cash bail, or $1,500 secured bond.

Both men are scheduled to reappear in the Town of Plattsburgh Court on a later date.