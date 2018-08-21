Underground Railroad tour highlights hidden history

× Don Papson, co-founder and curator of the North Star Underground Railroad Museum, leads a tour of historic sites around Ausable, Keeseville and Peru. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

AUSABLE | It was just after 9:30 a.m. when a small group boarded a white bus behind Ausable Chasm, blue folders full of historic snapshots in hand, and puttered off past vast swaths of farmland.

The group toed the line between Clinton and Essex counties, strode through cemeteries, eyed historic churches with peeling paint and boarded-up windows. Though dark blue historic markers are scattered through the area, history left here is sometimes hidden. That’s where Don Papson steps in.

Papson is a researcher and curator by trade, and runs a small museum with his wife and a board of trustees dedicated to highlighting the North Country’s role in ushering slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad.

In cemeteries, root cellars, and on land long left vacant after buildings there fell away, Papson brings visitors along on a tour of them all, telling stories of the people that fought passionately in a time when our country was deeply divided.

“Slavery divided even the churches,” Papson said, pointing to one side of a narrow street, where the Keeseville United Methodist Church stands, and the other side, where another church once was. “Dueling beliefs on opposite street corners.”

In 1836, a group of southern ministers said at a conference that it was “both right and necessary” to elect slave-owning bishops —meanwhile, in the north, many Methodists were slow to adopt a position on slavery.

The delay lead one Peru reverend, Andrew Witherspoon, to speak up.

Witherspoon argued that Methodists’ inaction in opposing slavery was an embarrassment to the church and effectively promoted evil. In response, his ordination was delayed — until he stood trial for allegedly sewing doubt and acting disrespectfully toward the church’s government.

Witherspoon was later accused of anonymously writing about his story in a local newspaper, and it was in Keeseville’s Methodist Church that he stood trial, observers overflowing out the church’s front doors.

The reverend was eloquent and cleared his name, Papson said, but continued on to defend his anti-slavery stance to the audience, and for the rest of his life would defend his beliefs.

Small hordes of Abolitionists and anti-slavers throughout the North Country — including Wendell Lansing, the publisher of the weekly newspaper “Essex County Republican,” Stephen Keese Smith, Samuel Keese, Gerrit Smith and John Brown — made progress bit by bit, survived beatings by angry neighbors and continued forward until their message was heard.

“It’s not just about anti-slavery,” Papson told the group of tourists as they rounded a corner and sped through the old Village of Keeseville. “It’s about the people that lived in this village.”

The bus slowed as it crept through Evergreen Cemetery, shocks squeaking as the tires rolled over narrow dirt pathways. The driver took the group past rows of tombstones — some for children whose lives spanned just months, others marked simply with initials or not at all — and stopped before the headstone of Lansing, the area’s late newspaperman. On its face, a simple, subtle description to a man whose dedication was resolute:

“Fearless, Faithful and True.”

Those three words encompass so many who have lived here, Papson said, their courage and strength not to be forgotten.

In front of the old Green Apple Inn, now an apartment building, Papson pointed to a New York State Historic Marker proclaiming the site a stop on the Underground Railroad, and shared photos of an underground tunnel between the inn and a neighboring church where he believes slaves might have been hidden and sheltered.

The tour continued through Keeseville, Ausable, until reaching its final stop at a home on the outskirts of Peru.

What looked at first glance like a modest farmhouse had a secret tucked behind it — a root cellar, beneath a crumbling barn, with a story Papson believes is worth preserving.

Want to know what that story is? Papson and his crew at the North Star Underground Railroad Museum will offer four more tours this year. Sept. 1, Sept. 2, Sept. 15 and Oct. 6, all at 9 a.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-18 and free for children under 6 years old.

Reserve your spot by calling 518-834-5180 or email ugr.frontier.com. Learn more about the tour and the North Star Underground Railroad Museum at northcountryundergroundrailroad.com.