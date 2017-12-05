Undersheriff to run for Essex County sheriff

LEWIS | With the retirement of Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting now official, one candidate has officially thrown his hat in the ring, while another potential candidate will wait until the new year to make an official decision.

The Sun asked both Undersheriff Michael Badger and Major David Reynolds if rumors of a potential run at the position were true.

Essex County Undersheriff Michael Badger has announced his candidacy for the position of Essex County Sheriff in the 2018 election.

BADGER IN

“I can tell you that I am running,” Badger said. “I want to go out and talk with the supervisors and see what their needs are from this department and to work with them.”

Badger has been a member of the sheriff’s department for 30 years and said he is proud of the accomplishments of the department over that time.

“I have made and assisted in many positive changes to the department over the past seven years as second in command,” Badger said in a letter announcing his candidacy on Monday. “It would be my intention to continue to review those changes and implement any needed positive changes for the betterment of the department.”

Badger added the most pressing issue he sees is the matter of opioid use.

“Opioids are the biggest issue facing law enforcement,” he said. “We have to stay focused on the issue through the task force and enforcement.”

Major David Reynolds (right), another rumored candidate, has said he will not make any announcements until after the new year.

REYNOLDS TO WAIT

Reynolds, who has been with the department for the past 18 years, said in a statement he released Monday he was not ready to make an official announcement, but left the door open to a run starting at the beginning of the new year.

“This is the time to focus on Sheriff Cutting’s long and distinguished career,” Reynolds said. “He has been part of the sheriff’s office for over 40 years. His entire career has been focused on working for our county — something to be incredibly proud of. I know that I speak for everyone when I say that the office will not be the same without his presence.

“It is also the time to focus on Christmas and New Year’s celebrations with friends and family. I will be happy to discuss my plans in the new year, when the time is more appropriate.”

POTENTIAL PRIMARY

Both Badger and Reynolds would run as Republicans, setting up a primary contest between the two on September.

If both candidates were to file as independents, they would then face off in the general election, which would be held Nov. 6.