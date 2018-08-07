Underwood families return home

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Five families displaced by flooding at Underwood Estates earlier this year have returned home. Pictured here is Gov. Andrew Cuomo alongside Mayor Colin Read during a visit to Underwood Estates earlier this year.

PLATTSBURGH | Five families displaced by flooding at Underwood Estates earlier this year have returned home.

The families are the first of dozens expected to receive new homes with the help of state aid, courtesy of a bill passed by the state in February that authorized $7 million in grant funding to be made available to effected residents to repair or replace their homes.

“This community is on track for a full recovery, and as we build homes stronger than ever before, our communities will be better equipped to withstand the threat of ice jams and flooding in the future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “New York is fulfilling a promise to the residents of Underwood Estates and I am proud of the state and local agencies who have stepped up and continue to help these Plattsburgh families return home.”

Approximately 70 families were evacuated in January when an ice jam in the Saranac River caused major flooding at the mobile home park.

The next seven homes for displaced residents are in the process of being sited with elevated foundations, according to the governor’s office, and all homes for those returning to Underwood are expected to be complete by mid-September.

A majority of the 70 families will receive new homes.

“I appreciate all that the governor and his agencies have done to return a sense of normalcy to the lives so dramatically altered by this natural disaster,” said Mayor Colin Read in a statement. “Sometimes, as in the case here, good public policy occurs to help a dozen or many dozen families at a time.

“Thank you, Albany, for coming to our rescue and by improving existing legislation so that it can help those similarly situated in the future.”

Cuomo first announced that the state would allocate $7 million in funding for relief efforts at Underwood Estates in January, after touring the site alongside Read, state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos and a park resident.

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) also toured the park.

“I am pleased to honor our commitment to help the residents of Underwood Mobile Home Park recover from the catastrophic flood damage sustained this past winter,” said Little. “I am grateful to the governor, state agencies and our many local partners for their collaborative efforts. It is truly gratifying to see these deserving families finally have a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.”

Through a bill passed by the legislature in February, each homeowner was made eligible for up to $100,000 in state aid.

As new homes were being constructed, the state provided rental payment assistance to help residents find housing elsewhere in the county and negotiated a memorandum of understanding with the owner of Underwood Estates that ensures the park be properly maintained; protects long-term housing for residents; and limits how much the owner can raise lot rents for existing residents.

The park owner has also committed to making repairs to a protective berm around the property by this November, extending that berm to the western side of the property, and addressing improvements to drainage control, according to the governor’s office.

“Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, these five Plattsburgh families are back on their feet and living in new, safe homes with guarantees that they will remain affordable for the long-term,” said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “The monumental effort to build Underwood Estates back stronger and smarter continues, and we look forward to welcoming more families who will be able to enjoy their new homes free from worry before winter’s return.”

“Seven months ago, roughly 70 families were displaced from their homes due to a natural disaster,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) in a statement. “State and local officials as well as members of the community quickly stepped up to help residents of Underwood Estates during their time of need. Today, we take a big step forward in rebuilding the devastated areas and putting families back in their homes.”