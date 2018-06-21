Union Cemetery seeks new board members

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Union Cemetery board member Dave Mandy talks with members of the Moriah Town Council during their June 14 meeting.

MORIAH | With several members of Union Cemetery leadership preparing to retire, the membership is looking to the town to help them move forward.

During a meeting of the Town of Moriah board last week, members of the Union Cemetery Board of Directors along with Rich Buskee of the state Department of State discussed options for the cemetery, including turning it over to the town as an abandoned site.

“If it was turned over to the town, their only responsibility is to mow it three times per year,” Buskee said. “The state can no longer get involved in matters because it will have become a town asset.”

“Trust me, for the sake of the cemetery, the last organization you want running it is the town,” said Supervisor Tom Scozzafava. “Because there is already so much in terms of mandatory spending that we have to do, the care of the cemetery in not going to be up there with the other things we have to do.”

Scozzafava said he would look into providing help to the cemetery from the town and the county, but wanted to seek for new members of the cemetery board rather than turn the property over to the town due to lack of trustees.

“Financially they are doing okay,” said Buskee. “Doing a rough numbers crunch, they could still operate for 120 years. It’s the issue of having nine trustees as their bylaws indicate. It is very rare that I have seen a cemetery become abandoned unless there is no other way.”

“I do not think it is going to be an issue getting members to serve on your board,” Scozzafava said. “The bylaws say you have to own a lot so that could be a win because you can sell more lots.”

Deborah Henry of the cemetery board said it is more about getting leadership positions filled.

“We will need five new members, including a vice president, treasurer and secretary,” Henry said.

Current treasurer David Mandy said the board usually meets once per year in the spring for an annual meeting, then periodically as needed. He also said if there were someone interested in a leadership position, they would receive training.