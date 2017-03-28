Unique play coming to Ti school

× Ticonderoga High School students (from left) Eryka Hayes, Natalie O’Neil, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Aubrey Smith, J.D. St. Andrews, and Douglas Baker rehearse for the new Ticonderoga High School play, “Almost, Maine,” a series of nine vignettes that will be presented March 31 and April 1. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Audiences will get to see nine separate vignettes in a new play currently in rehearsals at Ticonderoga High School.

Play Director Kyle Lang said “Almost, Maine” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 in the Ticonderoga High School auditorium.

Tickets are $8 each for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and $20 for families.

“This is a challenging script on many levels; there is no way we would be able to pull off this production without a talented cast and dedicated crew,” Lang said. “They amaze me on a nightly basis.”

“Almost, Maine” is a romantic comedy by John Cariani set in a small town in northern Maine on a cold winter night.

“The story is told in a series of nine separate stories, in which the residents encounter the complications, heartbreak, and hilarity inherent in relationships and love,” Lang said. “It doesn’t follow the typical chronology. It’s a cool play.”

He said the production has been aptly described as a midwinter night’s dream.

“There’s a lot of humor,” he said. “The scenes are moving, funny, and surprising, and each is laden with a good dose of magical realism.

“The kids are having fun rehearsing it.”

Cast and crew are Jonas Ward, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Aubrey Smith, Fallon Kennedy, Natalie O’Neil, Mya DeLong, Corey Kidder, Adam Kerr, J.D. St. Andrews, Riley Quigley, Douglas Baker, Alex Harvey, Kiiran Weller, Michael Fitzgerald, HaiLee Hearburg, Lindsay Jordon, Becca Manning, Lexii Billetts, Eryka Hayes, Abigail Young, Jermy Fuller, Kylee Bennett, Mykenzie Rich, Megan McCallum, Telandra Hurlburt, Kiela Jordon, Brandon Provoncha, Leann Quarters, Taylor Bolton, Dalton Gonyea, Skye Mason, Felicity Dorsett, James Burke and Eryn Kidder.