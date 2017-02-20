United Way campaign raises $725k

PLATTSBURGH — The United Way of the Adirondack Region Campaign Team gathered last week to report their annual fundraising effort has meet their goal.

United Way CEO John Bernardi announced the annual campaign raised a total of $725,115, which includes proceeds from special events.

The need for funds, Bernardi said, is “extraordinary and growing” and is critical to sustaining and improving the quality of life in the three-county region.

“We serve as a resource for helping all in need,” he said.

Amy Kretser, Executive Director of the North Country Association for the Visually Impaired (NCAVI) served as campaign chair.

“We are so delighted to deliver this exciting news,” Kretser said. “It is once again a testament to the generosity and caring nature of the North Country. It was very challenging this year and we are proud of what we have been able to achieve.”

Other campaign team members included: Bruce Garcia, Marge Garcia, Julie Kramer, Tony Searing, Lisa VanNatten, Jerry Morrow, Bruce Gray, Deena McCullough, Gayle Alexander, Dan Alexander, Ginger Phinney, DaleAnne Wolter, Joelle Lamica, Hannah Provost, Alex Forester, Beth Barnes, Jamie Basiliere, Billy Jones, and staff members Marion Daniels, Kathy Snow, Rachel Brown, Leona Andrews and Mary Gibbs.

The State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) also wrapped up their annual campaign.

The regional committee, led by Chair Bill Ferguson of Empire State Development and Vice Chair Tammy Menard of SUNY Plattsburgh, raised $119,152 among state employees across the region.

“The SEFA Committee and their state employee colleagues across the region are a great group of people,” Bernardi said. “Together they make a big difference to our friends and neighbors in need.”

Last year’s chair, Assemblyman Billy Jones, was also on hand to congratulate the team.

“Their magnificent work is a testament to the whole team, as the need is great and work is important,” he said.

The funds raised from this campaign will be allocated to the more than 40 local community partner agencies based on donor designations and agency applications for additional funds.