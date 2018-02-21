United Way campaign tops $725K

× The United Way of the Adirondack Region successfully raised $725,272 during their annual fundraising campaign. This year’s total was announced at a press conference on Feb. 13. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | United Way of the Adirondack Region, a nonprofit that serves residents of the tri-county area, successfully raised $725,272.

Over 3,000 donors contributed to this year’s total, Executive Director John Bernardi said, which marks the third year in a row that the charity’s fundraising numbers have remained stable.

“All the funds stay local and go toward supporting critical services for our friends and neighbors here in the North Country,” Board of Directors President Ed Davis said in a statement.

Last year the charity raised $725,115.

Members of the local United Way announced this year’s campaign total at a press conference on Feb. 13.

“We are so delighted to deliver this exciting news to our three-county region,” said Todd McCarthy, this year’s campaign chair and owner of Lenny’s Shoes and Apparel. “It is once again a testament to the generosity and caring nature of the North Country.

“I am always so impressed to see how people in our region come together for their friends and neighbors.”

Bernardi, a member of the Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery Coalition of Clinton County, told reporters that continuing to combat the opiate crisis locally remains a top priority for the United Way this year.

The nonprofit will also continue lending a hand in emergency situations, as they did when floodwater damaged 70 homes at Underwood Estates last month, displacing 50 families.

United Way stepped in to act as a coordinator, bringing in partner agencies to help residents in need.

Last year, United Way’s local network provided service to nearly 80,000 people throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, according to a news release from the charity.

The State Employees Federated Appeal, a campaign for state employees that runs parallel to United Way, also completed fundraising and successfully secured $91,242. Last year they raised $119,152.

Bernardi thanked each of the nonprofit’s members who helped out with the fundraising campaign, including Bruce Garcia, Marge Garcia, Julie Kramer, Tony Searing, Lisa VanNatten, Jerry Morrow, Bruce Gray, Anna Walls, Gayle Alexander, Dan Alexander, Lori Delaney, DaleAnne Wolter, Joelle Lamica, Hannah Provost, Beth Barnes, Jamie Basiliere, Jody Carpenter, Amy Kretser, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) and staff members Marion Daniels, Kathy Snow, Rachel Brown, Leona Andrews, Holly LaFountain and Stephanie Euber.