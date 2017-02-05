United Way introduces health e-directory

PLATTSBURGH — A new online resource is available to help Clinton County residents and their healthcare providers find programs focusing on different aspects of health improvement.

The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) has collaborated with United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. to create a directory of health improvement and lifestyle change programs.

The directory is housed on the existing Adirondack Region 2-1-1 website (211adk.org), serving Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties.

By clicking a new icon on the ADK 2-1-1 site, labeled Health Improvement Programs, users will be directed to a separate portal.

The purpose of the directory is to provide a comprehensive database that can be easily searched by local residents, allowing them to find and enroll in programs that meet their needs, and by healthcare providers seeking programs to which they can refer patients.

Program sub-categories are physical activity, obesity prevention, mental health, parenting, chronic disease management, diabetes management, arthritis management and weight management.

Programs not fitting these sub-categories will continue to be listed on the main ADK 2-1-1 website.

The portal is designed to grow as additional healthy lifestyle options become available to county residents. In addition to Health Improvement Program entries, specific scheduled activities will be listed in a Google calendar on the portal’s main page, allowing users to easily view opportunities. This is an especially useful tool for communicating single activities or activities that take place over a limited time period.

United Way Executive Director CEO, John Bernardi noted that “addition of specific programs aimed at improving resident’s health by linking them to specific programs provides added value to the community.”

The portal is intended to be a comprehensive resource. Reaching that goal will require that organizations share information about their program offerings. Clinton County Health Department is currently responsible for collecting and maintaining the portal’s information.

All organizations with suitable programs they wish to see included should contact Allison Taylor at 565-4993 or complete a data entry form at surveymonkey.com/r/211HIP.