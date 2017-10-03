United Way kicks off fundraising drive in Essex County

ELIZABETHTOWN | The United Way spent time with the Essex County Board of Supervisors Oct. 2 addressing the issue of poverty in the region.

“Poverty is alive and well in our region,” Executive Director John Bernardi said. “It has changed the way it looks since the Great Depression to the War on Poverty in the mid 60s.”

Bernardi said the working poor are working several jobs to make ends meet. But it’s barely enough for thousands of local residents.

“If you are an individual who makes $12,000, the federal government would have you believe they are not in poverty,” Bernardi said. “For an individual in Essex County, you have to be making $23,000 as an individual and a family of four needs to be making $60,000 to even begin to live without services that your departments provide.”

Bernardi said the United Way is there to help municipalities to find help for the needs of their residents.

“Reach out to us. Often times, people are looking for resources and they do not know where to turn,” he said. “I welcome the opportunity to get a call from each of you to help address a need and help someone out.”

Lewis supervisor and new member of the United Way board Jim Monty challenged the members of the board to donate to the program.

“If we all pitched in a $20 a (pay) check, that is easily $10,000 just from the board!” Monty said. “It becomes easy to so our employees when we have already led by example.”

The United Way campaign goal for 2017 is $725,000

For more information, visit unitedwayadk.org.