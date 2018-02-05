United Way ready to help with tax prep

× The Senior Citizens Council site for free tax preparation in Plattsburgh is already busy days into the United Way of the Adirondacks program to help those who meet income eligibility prepare and file their taxes for free. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | It’s that time of year when the numbers crunch of tax season can become very stressful for many.

To help, the United Way of the Adirondacks is offering free tax services to qualifying families through Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

Kathy Snow of the United Way made the official announcement at the Clinton County Senior Citizens Council Jan. 26, which is the national Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Awareness Day.

Tax services will be held through sites led by the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, where IRS-certified volunteers will help process tax returns as far as three years prior.

“We want the public to know these services are out there and we have volunteers ready and willing to help people with their taxes,” said Kathy McNulty of the IRS.

“Our coalition is working hard to promote the service and reach eligible families throughout the region,” said Snow.

Snow also said the volunteers will also help those in need of assistance to more properly use their return.

“We are trying to help people invest their returns into things they need rather than what they might want,” Snow said. “Using their returns to pay bills or provide food, and rent. Right now this is a key issue in our area because there are so many who are working but may be one flat tire away from falling over the edge of that financial cliff and we want to help them stay away from that happening.”

The Senior Citizens Council site will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Feb. 29 (closed Feb. 19) for walk in visitors from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

It will also be open throughout the month of March Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Fridays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This site can be contacted at 518-335-8599

Other sites can be contacted for appointments by using 211.

Other sites in Clinton County include SeaComm Federal Credit Union and UFirst Federal Credit Union, both in Plattsburgh.

Essex County sites include the Hague Community Center, North Country Community College Ticonderoga Campus, Lake Placid Public Library and other sites in Elizabethtown, Schroon Lake and Moriah (call 518-546-3565 for dates and locations).

For more information, visit unitedwayadk.org or myfreetaxes.com.