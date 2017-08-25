Universalists will be discussed

× Expand Photo provided Rev. Barnaby Feder

TICONDEROGA | The history of the Universalist church in the Ticonderoga area will be the subject of a presentation at the Black Watch Memorial Library.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m., the Rev. Barnaby Feder of Middlebury, Vt. will talk about Universalist roots in Ticonderoga.

The meet-up is for Ticonderoga area Unitarian-Universalists and anyone else interested in learning about the history of 19th century Universalism in Ticonderoga, Feder said.

“There was a Universalist church in Ticonderoga in the 1800s,” Feder said. “When they closed the church they gave the bell to the local elementary school. It was moved from school to school over the years. It’s now at Ticonderoga High School.”

Feder is the minister at the Middlebury Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society and has done historical research on the Universalist church in the area.

Apparently some of the original Universalist families are still around the Ticonderoga area, Feder said.

“Some of the local Universalists might want to come to the talk, but it’s also connected to the history of Ticonderoga,” he said. “What is clear is that quite a few of the early settlers came over from Vermont. There was a strong Universalist presence in eastern Vermont.”

Unitarian and Universalist churches merged at some point, so no solely Universalist churches remain.

“How it got started and how it disappeared is an interesting bit of history.” Feder said. “I’ll share some of that history. The Ticonderoga history is connected with rural Vermont in the 1800s. I’ll discuss what it came to today and what relics are there today.”

Universalist leaders Hosea Ballou and probably Caleb Rich lectured at Ticonderoga, Feder said.

“It turns out that Caleb Rich was one of the early Universalist preachers who came to preach in Ticonderoga, as well as the more famous Rev. Hosea Ballou,” he said. “Caleb’s brother, Nathaniel, moved to Ticonderoga late in his life to be with his son, Learned Rich, and died there around 1800. Learned was one of the early organizers of the Ticonderoga Universalists.

“I’m not sure if any Rich family members are still in the area. A couple of other prominent supporters of the congregation were Deborah Robbins Cook and Paul Harvey.”

Any Universalists in the area are also welcome to come and meet each other, he said.