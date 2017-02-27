Upcoming STEM Fair for Adirondack Schools

College For Every Student and the University of Vermont Health Network—Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Partner To Host STEM Fair for Adirondack Schools

ESSEX – College For Every Student (CFES) and the University of Vermont Health Network—Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) will host a healthcare fair Tuesday, Feb. 28, at CVPH in Plattsburgh.  The fair will engage Adirondack students, grades 6-12, in activities involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to spark their interest in related careers. 

Representatives from EMT of CVPH, the School of Radiology, the Laboratory and other hospital departments and services will work with students. In addition, representatives from North Country Community College, Clinton Community College, SUNY Plattsburgh and CV-TEC will offer information about STEM career options and pathways.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines