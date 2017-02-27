Upcoming STEM Fair for Adirondack Schools

ESSEX – College For Every Student (CFES) and the University of Vermont Health Network—Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) will host a healthcare fair Tuesday, Feb. 28, at CVPH in Plattsburgh. The fair will engage Adirondack students, grades 6-12, in activities involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to spark their interest in related careers.

Representatives from EMT of CVPH, the School of Radiology, the Laboratory and other hospital departments and services will work with students. In addition, representatives from North Country Community College, Clinton Community College, SUNY Plattsburgh and CV-TEC will offer information about STEM career options and pathways.