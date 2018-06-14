Upgrades for village roads, water mains proposed

× Expand Thom Randall Deskau Street in Lake George Village lacks traffic on a recent weekday. A stretch of the road and three others in the village are to be paved by this fall.

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Village Board and village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington discussed plans for improvements to municipal infrastructure during the board’s special meeting last month.

Harrington announced the local roadways that would be paved this summer: Lower Amherst Street from the lake to Canada Street; Prospect Street from Philips Street to the village line; a southwest stretch of Smith Street near the Northway; and Dieskau Street from Sewell Street to Mohican Street.

The board approved a contract with HMA Contracting of Mechanicville to pave several of the above streets at a cost of $63,462.

Harrington also noted that his department had work to accomplish on roadway drainage, particularly on Iroquois Street from Montcalm Street to Mayard Center.

Also, Harrington said a project to replace a water main on Philips Street would be postponed until next year due to the projected cost, which has necessitated scaling back the project.

He said that since the village received a project bid that was $100,000 to $150,000 above expectations, the village public works department would be tackling a substantial portion of the work. The project includes not only replacing the six-inch water main, but installing three new hydrants and various valves, as well as connecting service to 15 homes and enterprises along Philips Street between Cortland and Prospect streets.

The reason for the unexpected expense of the project, Harrington said, was the vastly increased cost of steel and iron. These price hikes followed President Donald Trump’s imposition of a tariff hike on up to 25 percent on foreign steel.

The project is to be re-bid this summer, with completion by early fall 2019, with reconstruction of Philips Street to follow thereafter.

Also, Harrington reported that the Shepard Park rest-room renovation project would be substantially complete by June 15, the day that Shepard Park Beach opens for the summer. As of Monday, a date for the rest-room ribbon-cutting ceremony had not been scheduled.

In other business, the village board awarded a contract for village insurance underwritten by New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal through locally-based Upstate Agency. This upcoming fiscal year’s premiums for the insurance total about $90,000, a 1.7 percent increase from the present year.