Upgrades sought for Lake George’s schools, athletic facilities

× Garrett Hamlin of Tetra Tech Architects & Engineers talks about proposed improvements to Lake George School District’s buildings and athletic facilities at a sparsely-attended public informational meeting held July 12. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | A $5.3 million project to renovate elementary and high school buildings and improve athletic facilities of the Lake George School District is now under consideration by district officials.

Boosting security of school buildings, renovating bathrooms and improving access for people with mobility challenges have all been identified as top priorities for a proposed capital improvement project.

Installing new air conditioning and ventilation systems at both the elementary and high schools is also under consideration.

Reconstructing the school’s three deteriorated tennis courts and adding a new court also head up the roster of proposed improvements, determined earlier this year through meetings with school faculty and staff members.

Garrett Hamlin, vice president of Tetra Tech Architects & Engineers, presented the preliminary plans in a public informational meeting held July 13.

School district officials intend for the capital improvement project to go to a public vote in December.

If approved, architectural plans would likely be finalized by summer 2020. Construction would begin in August 2020, and completed by December 2021, Hamlin said.

“Lake George’s school facilities are aging,” he said. “They are well cared for, but capital improvements need to be made.”

Of the $5.3 million projected cost, $4.5 million would be paid for through local property taxes, Hamlin said.

About $1. 75 million of that sum has already been collected and saved in a school district capital reserve fund.

Hamlin said that incurring new debt in fall 2021 — when the district’s debt load drops substantially due to the retirement of a bond —would be advantageous to district taxpayers, because otherwise the state would lower the district’s maximum debt level allowable under the state’s tax cap.

Borrowing $2.75 million would keep local tax rates stable, he continued.

“The school district is very intent on minimizing any tax impact,” he said, adding that postponing needed improvements would accelerate facility deterioration, substantially boosting future repair costs.

Hamlin also said that Fiscal Advisors, a municipal financial consulting firm, had estimated that a 15-year bond of about $2.75 million could be obtained by the district at a rate of 2.25 percent.

One of the top priorities identified by school personnel for the capital project is to boost security at the schools, Hamlin said.

Proposals include constructing a main entry at the high school that includes a second set of doors that are locked and secured, as well as a check-in window. A similar set-up would be implemented at the elementary school.

Visitors in school buildings would be escorted to their destinations within the buildings, Hamlin said. “Hardening” the other entrances to the school buildings is also a priority concern.

Reconstructing the innovative existing “open classroom” configuration of the elementary school and building solid walls instead — to facilitate classroom lockdowns — is also under consideration as a security measure.

Providing more storage space at the high school, and repairing the building’s double-hung windows are considered high priority among school employees, Hamlin said.

Upgrades to both schools so they can accommodate contemporary educational technology is also under consideration, as is carpeting replacement.

Proposed athletic facility improvements include bringing the high school’s weight room into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The reconstruction of the tennis courts and addition of a new court are necessary for the school to host interscholastic tennis matches, school officials have said.

Work on baseball field drainage and constructing a press box and providing new sports field rest rooms and additional parking will likely wait for a future capital project, Hamlin said.

“Lake George really values education, and to have the district’s buildings and other school facilities that support these values is important,” he said.