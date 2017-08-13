Upgrades underway at Boquet River Nature Preserve

× Expand KPA

WILLSBORO — The Nature Conservancy’s Adirondack Chapter is making major upgrades to the trail network at its Boquet River Nature Preserve.

Professional trail builders this summer are constructing a 1.5-mile loop trail in the uplands portion of the 110-acre preserve.

When completed, the multi-use trail will be the longest accessible forest trail in the region designed and built to meet the Federal Trail Accessibility Guidelines under the Architectural Barriers Act.

The new trail will have a minimal slope and a crushed stone surface that can accommodate walkers, runners, bikers, strollers and wheelchairs.

TNC has been working in collaboration with the Town of Willsboro to make this downtown preserve more user-friendly and attractive for outdoor recreation.

“By enhancing the visitor experience and expanding the trail network for a wider spectrum of users, we are advancing mutually beneficial goals for conservation and community purposes,” said Connie Prickett, a TNC spokesperson.

“The Town of Willsboro is proud to be a partner with the Nature Conservancy in developing and managing the Boquet River Nature Preserve,” said Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. “The Americans with Disabilities Act compliant nature trails that wind in and about the preserve are a fabulous resource to help bring the healthful and healing effects of exposure to the natural world to people of all levels of mobility.”

The Boquet River Nature Preserve, named in 2015 by a Willsboro Central School second grader through a naming contest, currently has two public access points.

The uplands trailhead, where the new trail begins, is behind the Champlain Valley Assisted Living Center and the Paine Public Library, off of Route 22 and Main Street.

The conservancy has contracted with Tahawus Trails, LLC, an award-winning professional recreational trail design, construction, and consulting company, to complete these upgrades. The trail work is anticipated to be completed in September.