Urban decay subject of Lake George film

Frankie Cavone stands inside an abandoned high school, one of several locations he's captured for his documentary that is to premier Saturday, July 29 in Lake George.

ALBANY — There are more abandoned buildings than people in the United States — especially in Albany, said local filmographer Frankie Cavone just days before his scheduled meeting with Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy.

Take his assessment of urban blight as hyperbole, or not, but when factoring in the amount of abandoned property by square-footage within the City of Albany, Cavone is right.

The Capital City has 1,054 properties registered as vacant properties, according to its Vacant Building Report released by the Division of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance in January.

Assume a conservative estimate of 700-square feet per property — the size of a modest apartment — and the figure well surpasses the nearly 100,000 people who call Albany home. And, not all of those properties are residential.

Cavone is an urban explorer. He dives into abandoned buildings with camera in hand. At first, he said, the setting provided for interesting photographs.

Schools, churches, apartment buildings — all subjects to which people can relate, but Cavone shows how they fall to disrepair, scarred by graffiti and pockmarked by water damage. Buildings once held in reverence by those who once walked through its halls, were left to crumble.

The recent SUNY Plattsburgh grad was introduced to urban exploring through the internet. As a class assignment, he paired up with friend and now fellow graduate Ramon Sanchez to film a documentary.

But his professor insisted the two find the “conflict” behind the situation. That’s when Cavone and Sanchez started looking at the issue beyond that of a canvas. It opened their eyes to the social problem.

On Saturday, July 29, the two filmographers will debut “Civil Corrosion: An Urban Doc” at the American Legion Post in Lake George at 6 p.m.

Experts such as Alan Mallach of the Center for Community Progress in Washington, D.C. say urban rot stems from socio-economics.

One factor is that of the “White Flight” immediately after World War II, when predominately white families moved out of the cities and into the suburbs. The migration, and subsequent fall of downtown communities, was perpetuated by the development of giant shopping malls in the 1960s. Now store windows, like those on Albany’s Pearl Street, went empty as people shopped away from the city.

“Solving urban blight is dependent on data,” said Mallach, as a keynote speaker for a panel of experts who gathered for a forum organized by the University at Albany’s Center for Technology in Government [CTG]. “If you don’t have good data — for example, about the properties, the owners, foreclosure status, etc. — you’re basically flying blind.

“Once you get in the cycle of urban blight, it gets that much harder to solve,” said Mallach.

