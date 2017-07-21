USDA cost share reimbursement applications now available

PLATTSBURGH — Organic producers and handlers can now visit their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to apply for federal reimbursement to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic or transitional certification.

The Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides cost share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products who are obtaining or renewing their certification under the National Organic Program.

Certified operations may receive up to 75 percent of their certification costs paid from Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, not to exceed $750 per certification scope. Scopes include crops, livestock, wild crops and handling.

Producers in Clinton and Essex County farmers can contact the Clinton-Essex FSA office by calling 561-4616.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines