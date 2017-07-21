USDA cost share reimbursement applications now available

PLATTSBURGH — Organic producers and handlers can now visit their local USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to apply for federal reimbursement to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic or transitional certification.

The Organic Certification Cost Share Program provides cost share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products who are obtaining or renewing their certification under the National Organic Program.

Certified operations may receive up to 75 percent of their certification costs paid from Oct. 1, 2016, through Sept. 30, not to exceed $750 per certification scope. Scopes include crops, livestock, wild crops and handling.

Producers in Clinton and Essex County farmers can contact the Clinton-Essex FSA office by calling 561-4616.