Use of paid canvassers divides Dem field

Several Democratic candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District have augmented their signature-gathering operations with paid canvassers.
ALBANY | It takes 1,250 signatures to cross the finish line.
But some Democratic candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District have padded their operations with paid signature-gatherers in order to get on the ballot.
All seven Democrats seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have met last Thursday's deadline to file petitions with the state Board of Elections.
Barring a successful challenge, the field will face off in a June primary.
Four have bolstered their volunteer operations with paid canvassers, including David Mastrianni, Katie Wilson, Dylan Ratigan and Don Boyajian, who leads the pack in fundraising, generating $494,633.34 since declaring his campaign last August, according to Federal Election Commission filings.
The campaign has spent at least $195,921.32 as of March 31.
"We worked with our hundreds of volunteers on the petition process,” said Boyajian campaign spokesman Rich Thuma. “We also used experienced paid staff to make sure we would be in great standing in case another candidate tried to get litigious."
Tred Hulse, a spokesman for Mastrianni, said most signature-gatherers were volunteers, but resorted to “three or four” paid staffers because the candidate declared in late-January — one of the last in the field to do so.
“We didn’t really want to. David and myself aren’t huge fans of doing that. It was a small group,” Hulse said.
Tedra Cobb leads the Democratic pack with 5,300 signatures, all of which were collected by volunteers.
“Our volunteer network, the strongest in this race, meant that we needed no paid canvassers,” said Mike Szustak, Cobb’s campaign manager.
Cobb raised $293,930.65 as of March 31, according to the FEC, with total disbursements of $97,423.85.
“Paid canvassers are notorious in the election industry for stuffing pages full of fake signatures and walking away with a paycheck,” reported The Intercept last week in a dispatch detailing perceived Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee meddling in the effort to unseat Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus).
Sara Idleman, a former Democratic candidate who dropped out of the primary race in February and is now on Team Cobb, said the use of paid canvassers is an indication of a weak campaign operation.
“I think the indication is they’re not willing to put in the time to meet their constituents,” Idleman said. “Going door to door, pounding the pavement, the retail politics is what puts you in touch with constituents.”
Idleman spoke to The Sun on Friday at the Desmond Hotel in Albany as candidates milled behind closed doors at the Democratic Rural Conference listening to Gov. Andrew Cuomo rally the base.
Afterwards, candidates hobnobbed with elected officials and other grassroots activists.
The Greenwich town supervisor said nothing is a substitute for face-to-face interaction on the campaign trail.
Those conversations are valuable when it comes to getting elected, she said.
“I would never pay staff, and what Tedra has done in terms of building a volunteer base is a lot of weekend warriors are out there getting signatures. I think that’s what builds an organization.”
While the signature threshold for each party differs, ballot access for the two major parties requires 1,250 valid signatures.
Boyajian filed 3,000; Ratigan, 2,450; Mastrianni, 1,850; Wilson, 1,850, and Patrick Nelson, 1,769.
“The only people who pay people to petition are candidates who do not have real support or a platform of the people,” said Paul Paterakis, a Nelson spokesman.
Emily Martz declined to reveal totals, but documents reveal approximately 2,500 signatures.
“Pure volunteers,” Martz said. “Very dedicated, hardworking volunteers for whom I am so grateful.”
The winner of the June 26 primary will go on to run against Stefanik and Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn in November.
Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, filed over 8,500 signatures on the Republican, Independence, Reform and Conservative party lines.
Republicans touted Stefanik’s all-volunteer campaign operation.
“All canvassing was done by campaign volunteers instead of out-of-state volunteers getting paid $2 per signature,” said Essex County Republican Party Chairman Shaun Gillilland. “When you bring people in from out-of-state, it shows you’re out of touch and you don’t have people who believe in your cause.”
It’s standard practice in campaigns to file objections once petitions have been filed.
A Cobb surrogate was the first to file general objections late last week, citing the need to thoroughly examine the petitions.
By Monday evening, all seven Democratic candidates faced ballot challenges from objectors.
Wilson also faces an objection to her Working Families Party signatures.
Kahn’s petitions have not been challenged.
Registered voters had a three-day window once candidates filed their paperwork to log general objections with the state Board of Elections.
Specific objections now must be filed within six days, weekends included.
Russ Finley, who was challenging Stefanik and trying to force a GOP primary, did not file petitions with the state Board of Elections.
Finley appeared on former Watertown mayor Jeff Graham’s radio show on Monday and bowed out of the race.