Use of paid canvassers divides Dem field

Several Democratic candidates running for New York's 21st Congressional District have augmented their signature-gathering operations with paid canvassers.

ALBANY | It takes 1,250 signatures to cross the finish line.

But some Democratic candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District have padded their operations with paid signature-gatherers in order to get on the ballot.

All seven Democrats seeking to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) have met last Thursday's deadline to file petitions with the state Board of Elections.

Barring a successful challenge, the field will face off in a June primary.

Four have bolstered their volunteer operations with paid canvassers, including David Mastrianni, Katie Wilson, Dylan Ratigan and Don Boyajian, who leads the pack in fundraising, generating $494,633.34 since declaring his campaign last August, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

The campaign has spent at least $195,921.32 as of March 31.

"We worked with our hundreds of volunteers on the petition process,” said Boyajian campaign spokesman Rich Thuma. “We also used experienced paid staff to make sure we would be in great standing in case another candidate tried to get litigious."

Tred Hulse, a spokesman for Mastrianni, said most signature-gatherers were volunteers, but resorted to “three or four” paid staffers because the candidate declared in late-January — one of the last in the field to do so.

“We didn’t really want to. David and myself aren’t huge fans of doing that. It was a small group,” Hulse said.

Tedra Cobb leads the Democratic pack with 5,300 signatures, all of which were collected by volunteers.

“Our volunteer network, the strongest in this race, meant that we needed no paid canvassers,” said Mike Szustak, Cobb’s campaign manager.

Cobb raised $293,930.65 as of March 31, according to the FEC, with total disbursements of $97,423.85.

“Paid canvassers are notorious in the election industry for stuffing pages full of fake signatures and walking away with a paycheck,” reported The Intercept last week in a dispatch detailing perceived Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee meddling in the effort to unseat Rep. John Katko (R-Camillus).

Sara Idleman, a former Democratic candidate who dropped out of the primary race in February and is now on Team Cobb, said the use of paid canvassers is an indication of a weak campaign operation.