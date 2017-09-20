USO-style show raises $1,000 for American Legion building fund

× 1 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South A group of preschool kids perform to a patriotic number during the USO-style Variety Show in Chestertown. × 2 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Kirsten Librett performs a solo vocal performance of the classic “Summertime”from Porgy and Bess. × 3 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Joe Slattery, Jamie Ellsworth, and Paulette Contois performed a lip-sync and dance number to the Andrews Sisters’ hit, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” × 4 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Steve Smith accompanies Gavin Smith on guitar as they perform an original song, “Driven Crazy.” × 5 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Shown are raffle baskets donated to raise money for the rehabilitation of American Legion Post 964. The baskets were offered for raffle at the USO-style Variety Show held Sept. 16. × 6 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Isabella Schwartz plays a piano solo during the USO-style Variety Show, Sept. 16, in Chestertown. × 7 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Coleman Schwartz plays a piano solo while his sister Isabella (left in photo) watches. × 8 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Magician Jonathan Philips explains that his hands will not leave his wrists as he performs a card trick. × 9 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Ken Little, his daughter Wendy Waldron, and granddaughter Ruby Waldron perform together on “The Magnificent Toy.” × 10 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Jason and Ken LIttle collarborate on a rendition of the Irish tune “Grace.” × 11 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Three-war veteran Jerry Meader Jr. and his wife Elna are shown being recognized at the USO-style Variety Show held Sept. 16 in Chestertown. × 12 of 12 Expand Photo by Christoher South Raffle baskets were the star of the community, USO-style Variety show, Sept. 16. Raffle ticket sales for the gift baskets helped raise over $1,000 for the renovation of the American Legion Post 964 building. Prev Next

CHESTERTOWN | A USO-style Variety Show held Sept. 16 in the auditorium at Chester Town Hall raised over $1,000 for the rehabilitation of the American Legion Post 964 building.

Joanne Ellsworth, American Legion post commander, said the money was raised primarily through the sale of raffle tickets for gift baskets donated by local merchants.

The USO-style Variety Show was hosted by master of ceremonies Wendy Waldron, who also sang, “Through the Years,” as part of the introduction of three-war veteran Jerry Meader. The musical director for the event was elementary school music teacher Maria Schwartz.

“For the last three years, Maria has helped find acts, coordinate acts and help in any way she can. She also plays piano if needed,” Ellsworth said.

This year’s lineup began with s group of preschool kids performing along with a patriotic song. The group included: Baron Schwartz, Claire Bohmer, Isabella Swan, Makayla Rounds, Alyah Gleason, Attalie Gleason and Ruby Waldron.

Next was veteran Ken Little singing, “The Marvelous Toy,” accompanied by his daughter, Wendy Waldron, and granddaughter, Ruby Waldron.

Little was followed by Kirsten Librett singing, “Summertime,” then Coleman Schwartz and Isabella Schwartz performing piano solos.

Next in line was Christopher South from the Sun Community News, who performed three vocal numbers accompanying himself on ukulele.

Gavin and Steve Smith then performed an original song titled, “Driven Crazy.”

Three ladies, Joe Slattery, Jamie Ellsworth and Paulette Contois performed a lip-sync and dance number to the Andrews Sisters’ hit, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” Magician Jonathan Philips performed a card trick involving the audience, and Ken and Jason Little performed the Irish classic, “Grace.” Jason Little closed out the performance with a solo Irish number.

Waldron began singing through the years before calling up Jerry and Elna Meader to be recognized for his many years of service to his country. Meader retired from the Army with the rank of lieutenant colonel after having served with the Nacy in World War II and with the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam.

Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.