Utah man sentenced to 59 months for Laurentian fraud

PLATTSBURGH | A man from Salt Lake City, Utah was sentenced to 59 months in prison and three years of supervised release last Friday for conspiring to defraud a Plattsburgh company of $2.5 million.

Keith Eric Jergensen, 58, and co-defendant Debashis Ghosh, 53, of Chicago, Illinois, were first convicted in October 2017 of wire fraud conspiracy following a seven day trial presided over by United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Paired with his prison sentence, Sannes has also ordered Jergensen to pay $2.5 million in restitution to his victims.

$2.5 MILLION FRAUD

Plattsburgh-based Laurentian Aerospace Corporation hired Verdant to raise funds for the construction of an airplane maintenance, repair and overhaul facility to be built at the former United States Air Force base in Plattsburgh.

Jergensen and Ghosh asked Laurentian to invest $2.5 million as seed money for the project, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and each agreed that this money would remain in a Wells Fargo account and could not be moved without the authorization of Laurentian.

Laurentian, drawing on funds contributed by its board members and one outside investor, wired $2.5 million into the Wells Fargo account on December 3, 2010.

Five days later, Jergensen and Ghosh began transferring the money out of the account without Laurentian’s authorization.

By March 18, 2011 they had transferred all of the $2.5 million out of the account.

Jergensen and Ghosh used Laurentian’s $2.5 million to pay Verdant’s expenses, including employees, contractors and others, including payments totaling $1.75 million to a now-defunct wind turbine company that Ghosh was a minority owner of; transfers of $96,500 to Jergensen’s company Contour Composites, Inc. of Utah; a $55,000 “loan” to a friend that the friend never repaid; and payments totaling $14,500 to an Arizona man who was promising them access to union pension funds.

Having spent the money, and as part of their conspiracy, Jergensen and Ghosh then spent several years falsely assuring Laurentian and its investors that their money was safe and secure, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with Jergensen going so far as to forge a memorandum of understanding that purported to show that Laurentian’s money was in a secured bank account at Wells Fargo.