Valcour Brewing Co. owners honored for restoration work

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Valcour Brewing Company Owners Mary Pearl and the late Terry Schmaltz will be honored at the annual AARCH Preservation Awards on Sept. 18.

PLATTSBURGH | Adirondack Architectural Heritage (AARCH), a nonprofit historic preservation group, will spotlight the work of two Plattsburgh residents at a special award ceremony next week.

Valcour Brewing Company Owners Mary Pearl and the late Terry Schmaltz will be honored for their efforts to restore the Old Stone Barracks on Ohio Avenue.

Pearl and Schmaltz are among several business owners — including those of Elizabethtown’s Deer’s Head Inn and the Wakonda Lodge in Lake George — being highlighted for their “extraordinary preservation work,” according to a news release from AARCH.

Schmaltz and Pearl took ownership of the former army barracks in 2014 after the building had been mostly-empty for decades, according to the brewery’s website.

The duo launched a one and a half year rehab project that resulted in a trendy tasting room, inn and event space replete with exposed stone walls and repurposed wood.

“This is a wonderful building,” Pearl told The Sun during a phone interview.

When Pearl answered the phone, a pair of jovial women could be heard in the background clinking glasses.

“And when I say it’s back to life — it’s back to life. It’s being used,” she said.

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

ORIGINS

Built in 1838, the Old Stone Barracks were originally used for Army housing.

The large, limestone structure is the last standing of a proposed military housing quad.

The mostly-abandoned facility was put on the national register of historic places on 1971, according to the brewery’s website.

Pearl and Schmaltz bought the former barracks in 2014, and the 179-year-old facility was brought to life again — this time as a brewery.

“We actually were going to build something new,” Pearl said of her plans to open a brewery on a plot of land overlooking Valcour Island. “But then I saw (the barracks) were for sale.

“Growing up here... this building seemed magical.”

Pearl and her husband were both in the military. When they retired, they returned to Plattsburgh.

“I remember when the (Plattsburgh Air Force) base closed in 1995 and the devastation to the economy,” Pearl said.

“Bringing back the history here was important to us.”