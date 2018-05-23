Valcour Island day trips mark first for CCHA

× Expand Photo provided The Clinton County Historical Association will offer boat rides to Valcour Island on July 15.

PLATTSBURGH | Not far from where land gives way to the waters of Lake Champlain, a bright red stone lighthouse filled with local history rises above a rich sea of greenery.

This place on Valcour Island, once a beacon for boaters closing the gap between Vermont and New York, stands as a museum accessible only by watercraft, and for the first time in recent memory, the Clinton County Historical Association (CCHA) is helping visitors get there.

On July 15, the CCHA will offer boat rides from the Peru Dock to Valcour Island, the home of the Bluff Point Lighthouse.

A round-trip ride, available every half hour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will cost $25 per person. That fee will include a trail guide and a book on Lake Champlain Lighthouses.

“I think this is a unique chance for people to get over there who perhaps haven’t been able to yet,” said Helen Nerska, director of the CCHA.

“We haven’t done this before. This is a first for us to provide transportation.”

When riders arrive at Valcour Island, a variety of activities await: A walk around the Valcour Island Heritage Trail. Multiple exhibits, one on every floor and in every room of the lighthouse, and docents on-hand for guidance. Beaches with a sparsely-seen view, open for family picnics.

“This is kind of special,” Nerska said. “Every year people ask us, ‘How do we get over there?’

“A lot of people who are signing up are people who haven’t been over before.”

Pre-registration, payment and scheduling departure and return times must be done by June 30 to guarantee a spot on the boat.

The CCHA asks that participants be aware that the trip requires the physical ability to debark and board from the island’s natural landing, walking on uneven surfaces over rough terrain and climbing stairs. Poison Ivy is also prevalent on the island.

An adult must accompany anyone under that age of 12 and those under the age of 16 must bring and wear their own life jackets.

In case of rain or stormy weather, the boat rides will be rescheduled to Aug. 12.

For more information and to register your spot, call the Clinton County Historical Association at 518-561-0340.