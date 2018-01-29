Valentine’s Dance is tradition

× Expand Photo provided Chilson Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual dinner-dance fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 5:30 p.m. Previous events have been well-attended.

TICONDEROGA | Chilson Volunteer Fire Department has its much-anticipated 40th-annual Valentine’s Dinner Dance this year on Saturday, Feb. 10 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The dance is at the E.M.A. Club at 9 Maplewood Lane in Ticonderoga, and tickets are still only $15 a person.

“For 39 years the dance has been the highlight of the late winter for generations of Chilson and Ticonderoga area friends and neighbors,” department member Stephen Phelps said. “This year’s event promises to be better than ever.”

The dinner buffet will include salad, chicken and beef entrées, side dishes and desserts. Rousing dance music will be provided by popular local D.J. Mike “Doc” Vilardo.

Along with dinner, music and dancing, the evening will feature continuous mini-raffles with prizes donated by local businesses. To buy tickets or for more information call (518) 585-9133 or email ChilsonVFD@gmail.com.

Phelps said proceeds, as always, will go to help Chilson Volunteer Fire Department outfit its firefighters with upgraded protective safety gear they need to fight interior fires, and to continue to equip its trucks with the tools needed to save the lives of accident and fire victims.

Tickets are in demand and will sell out quickly, though, he said.

“Because attendance has to be guaranteed to the dinner venue, the bulk of tickets must be sold in advance; there will be only a very limited number of tickets available at the door,” he said.

Chilson Volunteer Fire Department serves the Chilson community, a 30-square-mile area that also includes state-owned Putts Pond and a large portion of Eagle Lake. Chilson is a part of the town of Ticonderoga, and its fire district includes extensive tracts of state-owned land.