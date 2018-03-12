Valley Grocery destroyed by fire

× Expand Photo by David Thomas-Train Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department brought an aerial ladder truck to help contain and extinguish the fire Sunday at Valley Grocery, a local mom-and-pop market in Keene Valley

KEENE VALLEY | Fire tore through a community centerpiece here on Sunday.

The Valley Grocery was destroyed in a blaze that started in a back utility area, according to officials.

The call to emergency dispatch was made by neighbors who live across the street. Alarms were raised around 3 p.m., Keene Valley Hose and Ladder Co. Chief Rusty Hall said.

Fire equipment and first responders reached the grocery store in under three minutes.

But even driving from his home, approaching the fire at 1815 Route 73, Hall said smoke was billowing up over the single-story, gabled building.

“I live a mile south of the hamlet, and on the way, I immediately informed dispatch that we had heavy black smoke visible,” Hall said.

The grocery store is closed on Sundays. No one was in the building at the time fire broke out.

Owners Bruce and Carol Reed also live in Keene Valley.

The blaze tore through the ceiling and was pushed deep into the roofing structure, Hall said.

“It started in the back, right-hand corner where the coolers and compressors were. It was caught between a tin ceiling and a metal roof. We hit it with our deck guns.”

Smoke was so thick that making entry proved too dangerous.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the firefighting attack focused on the area of origin and containment to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

In the heart of Keene Valley’s hamlet, stores, restaurants, homes and workshops are built close together on short, narrow streets.

“It was a hard one,” said Jaquish said. “The grocery is very close to neighboring buildings. They did very well containing the fire,” he said of the first response. “The building south of the grocery was very close.”

Flames did reach out from under the eaves as firefighters fought to put the fire out.

“There were times when you couldn’t see across (Route) 73 at first,” the fire chief said of conditions.

“You don’t want to commit people inside a grocery store. It’s like a maze with all the aisles and shelving, it can be very confusing. You just have to be careful,” Jaquish said.