Valley Grocery destroyed by fire

Photo by David Thomas-Train
Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department brought an aerial ladder truck to help contain and extinguish the fire Sunday at Valley Grocery, a local mom-and-pop market in Keene Valley
KEENE VALLEY | Fire tore through a community centerpiece here on Sunday.
The Valley Grocery was destroyed in a blaze that started in a back utility area, according to officials.
The call to emergency dispatch was made by neighbors who live across the street. Alarms were raised around 3 p.m., Keene Valley Hose and Ladder Co. Chief Rusty Hall said.
Fire equipment and first responders reached the grocery store in under three minutes.
But even driving from his home, approaching the fire at 1815 Route 73, Hall said smoke was billowing up over the single-story, gabled building.
“I live a mile south of the hamlet, and on the way, I immediately informed dispatch that we had heavy black smoke visible,” Hall said.
The grocery store is closed on Sundays. No one was in the building at the time fire broke out.
Owners Bruce and Carol Reed also live in Keene Valley.
The blaze tore through the ceiling and was pushed deep into the roofing structure, Hall said.
“It started in the back, right-hand corner where the coolers and compressors were. It was caught between a tin ceiling and a metal roof. We hit it with our deck guns.”
Smoke was so thick that making entry proved too dangerous.
Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the firefighting attack focused on the area of origin and containment to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.
In the heart of Keene Valley’s hamlet, stores, restaurants, homes and workshops are built close together on short, narrow streets.
“It was a hard one,” said Jaquish said. “The grocery is very close to neighboring buildings. They did very well containing the fire,” he said of the first response. “The building south of the grocery was very close.”
Flames did reach out from under the eaves as firefighters fought to put the fire out.
“There were times when you couldn’t see across (Route) 73 at first,” the fire chief said of conditions.
“You don’t want to commit people inside a grocery store. It’s like a maze with all the aisles and shelving, it can be very confusing. You just have to be careful,” Jaquish said.
“A couple of times entry was considered, but it wasn’t safe to be in the building,” Hall said.
Fire traveling unseen inside the roof structure meant personnel couldn’t get on top to vent it either.
Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department assisted with its aerial truck to douse flames from above.
“When we couldn’t put somebody on the roof, they came down from Lake Placid,” Hall said.
The grocery was an old vehicle service station at one time.
State Police and fire personnel closed the stretch of Route 73 through Keene Valley for several hours on Sunday afternoon.
A total of 14 first response, fire and emergency services agencies in Essex County assisted Keene Valley Fire, Jaquish said.
Volunteer fire departments with equipment and personnel included Keene, Lake Placid, Elizabethtown, Westport’s Air One, Essex County Emergency Services, county fire investigators along with support from Jay, Upper Jay, AuSable Forks and Keeseville.
“At least seven fire departments were here to assist, most of them were doing the tanker shuttle,” Hall said.
“We had some portable ponds in the front parking lot for water in addition to the hydrants.”
Keene Valley had equipment back in their station a few blocks away by about 9 p.m. on Sunday.
No one was injured in fighting the fire.
The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
“County fire investigators are going back again today,” Hall said on Monday.
“All we know is the area of origin,” Jaquish said. “The building is a complete loss. There is nothing salvageable.”
The property is insured, Jaquish said.
By early Monday, the community in and around Keene Valley was offering any way to help Reed’s pick up the pieces.
Neighbor Jen Kazmierczak offered tribute via social media with an illustration her young child drew of the grocery story last year.
“Please let us know what we can do to help, the community is here for you,” she said, one among scores of messages shared with the store’s owner.
“Keene Valley Fire is deeply saddened by the events of yesterday,” the fire company said in a statement online.
“The loss of such a community icon is devastating. The Valley Grocery does so much for our organization and we wish there was more we could have done. We are grateful no one was injured, that it was contained to one structure and for all the assistance from our brother firefighters.
“We will do our best to assist the fine folks at the Valley Grocery in any way we can.”
Others chimed in on social media.
“Valley Grocery was and is so important to life in KV. Very sorry you have to bear this,” Rick Hoffman wrote in a public Facebook message.
“Thanks everyone for your support. We don’t know a lot yet but we will keep you posted. Everyone (is) physically okay,” store owners answered.
“Whatever you went in to buy, you always left with a smile. The friendliest place ever, in a way the heartbeat of the town,” Aline Pepe said of the village’s local grocer.