VanNess to take on county election post

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has appointed former supervisor-at-large William VanNess to take on the position of county Republican Elections Commissioner. He is to replace Mary Beth Casey when she retires on Feb. 27.

VanNess, now a Queensbury town councilman, was praised by Warren County supervisors as his appointment received a unanimous vote Jan 20.

Serving on the county board between 2004 and 2011, VanNess was known for his deep knowledge of public safety, criminal justice and law enforcement issues — having completed a 21-year career as an investigator and officer with the county Sheriff’s Department.

During that tenure in the Sheriff’s office, VanNess received awards for resolving a hostage situation, as well as his investigations into narcotics-related cases.

When he was a supervisor-at-large on the county board, he served as chairman of the Public Safety, Finance, Criminal Justice, Sheriff’s Office and County Facilities committees.

VanNess also gained experience in election-related matters. From 2007 through 2011, he was vice-chairman of the county Support Services Committee, which oversees the local elections office operations.

In addition, VanNess has been active in local politics, having served on the Queensbury Republican Committee since 1996. He is now the chairman of the committee, having served in a leadership role of that panel since 1996. He’s also been active on the Warren County Republican Committee for years.

Because state law prohibits individuals from holding public offices while serving as a commissioner of elections, he will be vacating these committee posts.

VanNess is currently employed as a seasonal marine patrol officer with the Lake George Park Commission, a position he’s held since his retirement from the county Sheriff’s Department. He’ll be resigning from this position because of time constraints.

VanNess has maintained affiliations with various law enforcement organizations dealing with narcotics enforcement, as well as homicide and arson investigation.

His community activities include coaching Little League for 18 years, as well as 41 years of membership in the West Glens Falls Volunteer Fire Co., a tenure that included roles as Assistant Chief.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, a Democrat, praised VanNess’s abilities and said he would be a good fit for the commissioner position, which in 2016 paid an annual salary of about $64,500.

“He’s an outstanding individual for this post,” Strough said. “He knows the county well.”

New county Board of Supervisors chairman Ron Conover, a Republican, also praised VanNess.

“Bill was a great colleague on the board — he has always been very helpful and he works very well with people,” Conover said. “He has a great record of public service — and he’s a hard worker. “