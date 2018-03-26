Vaping, e-cigarettes added to public smoking ban

PLATTSBURGH | Use of electronic cigarettes has been added to New York state’s ban on smoking in public indoor spaces and certain outdoor spaces where smoking is prohibited.

The Clean Indoor Air Act (CIAA), which has been in existence since 2003, was expanded in November to include these products.

New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker said that “although e-cigarette use is promoted as a healthier alternative to tobacco use by the vaping industry, research has shown that they may carry long-term health risks for users and those exposed to secondhand emissions.”

Vaping is a term that describes the use of an electronic nicotine device such as a vape pen or electronic cigarette often referred to as an e-cigarette.

The expansion of the Clean Indoor Air Act builds on previous legislation that banned the use of e-cigarettes on all public and private school grounds in New York state.

New York state is still in the process of updating Clean Indoor Air Act written materials, but the Clinton County Health Department wants residents to know that the expanded version of the law, which includes all electronic nicotine delivery devices, is currently in effect.

Ryan Davies, director of the department’s division of environmental health and safety, is reminding business owners and the public that “all restrictions that apply to smoking cigarettes, cigars and pipes, in workplaces including restaurants, bars, bowling facilities, taverns, bingo halls and other public spaces, now extends to electronic nicotine delivery devices.”

Enforcement of indoor smoking and vaping restrictions is primarily a complaint driven system,” according to Davies.

Anyone who witnesses a violation may contact the health department.

Complaint forms are available on the department’s website at clintonhealth.org in the environmental section, or a complaint can be made by phone or in person.

When a complaint is received, it will be assigned to a staff member to investigate and the building or business owner may be subject to fines and enforcement.

Electronic nicotine and vapor delivery systems, which include e-cigarettes, vaping pens, e-hookah and similar devices, typically contain nicotine. Some ingredients found in e-cigarettes are considered toxic and there is no regulation of the chemicals e-cigarettes may contain or how much nicotine the user is inhaling. These factors could lead to long-term adverse health effects for e-cigarette users and bystanders.