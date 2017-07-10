Vacation Bible School will kickoff at First Methodist

TICONDEROGA — Vacation Bible School is July 24 through 28 for all area school children at the First United Methodist Church.

Kids kindergarten through grade 12 are invited to attend Vacation Bible School at 1045 Wicker St. in Ticonderoga from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day in the church fellowship hall. The Rev. Scott Tyler and dedicated adults and older students will be leading the activities.

This year’s theme will be “Hero Central” and all participants will have the opportunity to “Discover Their Strength in God.” Activities will lead the way to “Do Good with Heart, Seek Peace, Have Hope and Go-After-It with Courage and Wisdom.”

Bible stories, skits, crafts, snacks and active games will be featured with fun for all. Familiar and new songs will be sung.

To register or for more information, call the church office at 585-7995.