Vehicle sought in connection with Minerva armed robbery

MINERVA | State police are searching for a vehicle that may be connected with an armed robbery and assault of a shopkeeper in Minerva Tuesday morning.

Authorities are looking for a white or off-white Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger in connection with the incident at Mammy and Pop’s General Store that saw owner Jack Green struck on the head with a handgun and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, is described as a white female, approximately six feet tall with a slender build and blonde or light brown hair.

Authorities said she was wearing a black-colored ski mask, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and dark-colored sneakers.

Anyone in the Minerva area around the time of the robbery is asked to contact the state police in Lewis at 518-873-2750.

“This includes anyone with a dash camera, any delivery workers, trash haulers, or log truck drivers, to name a few, who may have passed through the area that morning or made a stop at or near the business,” state police said on Thursday.

Investigators are also asking anyone who has found a large amount of pennies in the area following the robbery to contact them.

The suspect entered Mammy and Pop’s on Route 28N Tuesday at approximately 10:15 a.m.

After demanding money, she struck Green with a handgun and fled on foot.

Green was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

BACK AT WORK

Green told The Sun he still had a headache the day after being assaulted.

But he said he was just glad no one else was in the store at the time of the robbery.

“My wife and three grandkids were upstairs at the time,” Green said. “I just wanted to get her out as fast as I could.”

Green said he was asked by authorities not to discuss details of the assault, citing the ongoing investigation.

He has operated Mammy & Pop’s for the past four years after purchasing it from the former owners of Murdie’s, who ran the store for 44 years.

The owner said he has never been robbed before — and certainly not at gunpoint. He said he did not know the suspect, but was certain she was not from the area.

“The person wasn’t local just from the way she was,” he said. “You usually don’t see this - she was strung out.”

Green said the police told him they believed the suspect would eventually be caught.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office and state Environmental Conservation Police are assisting with the investigation.