Vendors needed for festival

× Expand photo provided This is last year’s Crown Point Strawberry Festival.

CROWN POINT | Crafters and vendors are being sought now for the First Congregational Church of Crown Point’s 13th-annual Strawberry Festival on Sunday, June 24.

The festival from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Crown Point Town Park attracts patrons from across the Champlain Valley and includes food booths, a Classic Car Show with up to 50 classic vehicles, live music including Loose Connections and Nancy, plus lots of local talent.

There is no charge for the vendors, although they should contact organizers at 518-216-4055 to reserve a space. Vendors should bring their own tables and tents as needed.

This year’s festival includes the church’s famous strawberry shortcakes made with local berries, strawberry ice cream sundaes (ice cream provided by Stewart’s Shops), burgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches with onions and peppers and Peggy’s famous Michigan sauce (meat provided by McKenzie’s Classic Meats).

There will be a raffles throughout the program with items donated by local businesses.

Headlining the stage show will be bands Loose Connections and as Nancy!

BridgePoint Communications will again provide free wi-fi throughout the park during the event.

“This year, we are once again pleased to have our Classic Cars with up to 50 plus beautiful, classic vehicles as eye-candy for all of us,” said the Rev. David Hirtle. “There will be vendors a-plenty to make attendance a great experience.”

The Jump For Joy Bounce House will once again provide fun for children.

“For the past 13 years, First Congregational Church of Crown Point, with it’s 35-plus members, have ambitiously organized, set-up and staffed a Strawberry Festival,” Hirtle said. “The proceeds have been used to support our historic buildings, as well as provide funds for our outreach programs in our community; fuel and assistance as well as our partnership in the annual Thanksgiving Dinner for those in the community who would not have adequate food to mark the holiday.”