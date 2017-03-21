Vendors sought for big Streetfest

× Expand File photo Streetfest this year is being held on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TICONDEROGA – Planning is in full swing for this year’s 9th Annual Streetfest in Ticonderoga and vendors are needed.

The event is held on Montcalm Street in the heart of downtown Ticonderoga, a daylong celebration that is a must-do event each year in the area, Ticonderoga Main Street Partnership Coordinator Matthew Courtright said.

Streetfest this year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Montcalm Street downtown will be closed off for the dozens of vendors and attractions that make up Streetfest.

Streetfest will include a variety of local businesses offering promotions, specials, and sidewalk sales, as well as an array of food options, street vendors, arts and crafts, live music all day including a performance by the Fort Ticonderoga Fife and Drum Corps as well as visiting bands, a variety of children’s activities, face painting, full face art, caricatures, horse-drawn wagon rides, displays and more, Courtright said.

The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market will also be part of Streetfest.

“Details are being finalized for this event and the music and entertainment schedule will be available as the event gets closer,” he said. “Admission to the event is free and open to the public. The committee is also working on adding new aspects to the event.”

The Streetfest committee is in the process of registering merchants and vendors for the 2017 celebration, organizers said.

“We created Streetfest as an additional attraction for Ticonderoga and the downtown business district,” said Streetfest Chairman Robert C. Dedrick.

“We invite area community members, visitors, businesses and vendors to join us for the 9th-annual Streetfest in downtown Ticonderoga. The committee continues to work hard to coordinate the event, add new activities, and book a variety of live music and entertainment for all to enjoy. This wonderful event continues to grow attracting many members of the community and visitors alike.”

Anyone interested in participating in Streetfest must fill out a merchant/vendor form. For more information on Streetfest or for a vendor application call 518-585-6619 or visit www.timainstreet.org, or email tmsp@timainstreet.org.

Completed applications can be returned to the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 94 Montcalm St., Suite 1, in Ticonderoga.

Applications have been mailed or emailed to all 2016 participants.

Vendors including downtown merchants, retail stores, restaurants, food vendors, non-profits, arts and craft vendors, and vendors with local hand-crafted products are encourage to participate.

The Streetfest Committee is made up of a number of Ticonderoga Main Street Partnership board members, community volunteers and downtown business owners.

In addition to the committee, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce will assist with the event as the partnership coordinator.