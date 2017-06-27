Vendors sought for Summer A’Fair

× Expand File photo The Ticonderoga Historical Society is looking for crafters and vendors to participate in its annual Summer A’Fair.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Historical Society wants crafters and vendors to participate in its annual Summer A’Fair this year.

The event is at the Hancock House from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Each year, the Ticonderoga Historical Society presents a bake sale featuring an array of home-baked treats, as well as a white elephant sale of gently used goods, along with a vendor area featuring an assortment of high-quality crafts and art items, the society’s Diane O’Connor said.

The fee for a 10x10-foot space is $15, and food vendors must be licensed with the state Department of Health.

“Spaces fill up quickly so vendors are encouraged to reserve as soon as possible,” she said.

O’Connor said the Historical Society makes area history an integral part of community life by connecting past and present.

For additional questions or to reserve a space, contact the staff at the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.

Founded in 1897 and chartered in 1909, the Ticonderoga Historical Society advances the preservation and interpretation of history through its collections, programs and community outreach.