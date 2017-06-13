Vermont Green Line project delayed

× The Vermont Green Line project may take longer than expected to complete due to National Grid and Amanus hitting a standstill with Vermont’s permitting process. Project Director Anthony LaRusso said, in the meantime, National Grid is currently seeking one to two contracts with Clinton County wind and hydro developers able to generate up to 400 megawatts of power a day. Photo by Teah Dowling

BEEKMANTOWN — The Vermont Green Line project may take longer than expected to complete.

While the New York permitting process is underway, National Grid, who’s spearheading the project, and Amanus, a company assisting the project, said they have come to a standstill with Vermont’s permitting process.

This setback could take anywhere from three to six months to fix and solve.

A conversation is ongoing between system operators and generators in New England as how to move the converted wind or hydro energy in Vermont from the stations to the grid, said Mike Relyea, a partner at Amanus.

“As of now, we don’t anticipate it to stall construction,” said Relyea. “But there’s always a possibility.”

The plan is to transport the power almost seven miles underneath Beekmantown and 40 miles under Lake Champlain to a converter station in Vermont. There, the direct current will be converted into alternating current and be sent over to a substation, where it will be distributed amongst the six New England states, including Vermont, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

“We have to figure out how to move 400 megawatts of additional project from stations to the grid,” Relyea said. “And there’s a lot of parties involved to make sure everyone is working together.”

The project is slated to cost $650 million.

Relyea flagged 2019 as the earliest possible date for the construction of the converter station.

The reviewing process in Vermont was initially expected to take less than a year, Relyea said.

New York’s permitting process is expected to take anywhere between 12 to 18 months to complete.

Project Director Anthony LaRusso said National Grid is currently seeking companies willing to sign a minimum 20-year contract.

National Grid is seeking one to two contracts with Clinton County developers able to generate 400 megawatts of power a day, said LaRusso. A decision is anticipated to be made within the next month or so.

Once permitting is in order, construction will start on the 4-foot deep, 2-feet wide trenches on Jersey Swamp Road, West Hill Road, Pardy Road, Monty Road, Deyo Road, Durand Road, Burke Road, Route 22 and Route 9.