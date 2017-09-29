Vermont indie-pop artist plays the Monopole

× Expand Photo by Britt Boyd, provided by Joey Agresta Joey Agresta will perform at the Monopole on Oct. 7.

PLATTSBURGH | Vermont indie-pop artist Joey Agresta’s latest album is called “Let’s Not Talk About Music” — and he wasn’t kidding.

Agresta’s sound is lo-fi, old school — his vocals at once droning and upbeat, his songs carrying an influence that harkens back to the underground music scene in the late ‘90s.

Ahead of his gig at the Monopole on Oct. 7, Agresta spoke briefly with The Sun about his influences and how he got into the music industry in the first place:

“I didn’t listen to much music when I was a kid,” he said. “But I wanted to be in a band.”

To be in a band looked fun, he said, and other people were doing it.

Why not him?

“In a way, I think I like making (music) more than I like listening to it,” said Agresta. “It’s really more about making it for me.”

He joined a band when he was 12 and has been playing pretty much ever since.

Throughout the years, Agresta has gone through a number of name changes, from Joey Pizza Slice to Son of Salami.

“I kept changing them even when I was doing the same kind of thing,” he said. “I just wanted to make it harder for people to find me. I never really liked any of my names, so it’s a combination of those two things.”

Apart from his show at the Monopole — he’s slated to take the stage at 10 p.m. — he’s working on a “seven inch,” Agresta said.

No details yet on that.

When asked what Plattsburgh residents can expect at his show, Agresta paused.

“Tell them it’s going to be a life-changer,” he quipped.

Joey Agresta will perform following local openers Adrian Aardvark and Doomf*** on Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/adrianaardvarkmusic.