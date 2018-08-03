Armed Vermont man arrested following Northway pursuit

WESTPORT | A Vermont man faces a raft of charges following a police chase on Thursday.

Austin K. Blodgett, 37, was pumping gas at the Westport Mobil off Exit 31 when he allegedly made threatening statements about the government, according to a witness at neighboring pump.

Blodgett appeared to have a pistol in his waistband, according to state police, who responded at approximately 10:41 a.m.

The suspect got into his 2018 Subaru WRX and entered the northbound lane of the Adirondack Northway at the nearby ramp.

Blodgett was later located on Blue Ridge Road in the town of North Hudson, said state police in a statement.

He then turned southbound back onto I-87 and led troopers on a pursuit until he was stopped at mile marker No. 65 in Bolton shortly after 4 p.m.

The Sun was in the northbound lane and witnessed a convey of troopers whiz by Exit 24 shortly before 4 p.m. with their lights on.

Blodgett, 37, of Mount Holly, Vermont, was in possession of a loaded handgun, ammunition and approximately 5 grams of marijuana, authorities said, and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with second degree criminal possession of a weapon, third degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana and multiple vehicle and traffic offenses.

Blodgett was arraigned in the Warrensburg Town Court where he was remanded to the Warren County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond, state police said.

He remained in custody Friday afternoon, said jail officials.