Vernon Galusha, once a prisoner of war, honored

× Expand Photo provided Members of area veterans groups line up June 4 for the 48th annual P.O.W./M.I.A. ceremony held atop Prospect Mountain in Lake George. The late Vernon Galusha of Warrensburg, a prisoner of war for nearly three years during the Korean War, was honored in the ceremony.

LAKE GEORGE — This year’s P.O.W./M.I.A. Remembrance ceremony atop Prospect Mountain June 4 was a poignant occasion for Kim Galusha Ross of Warrensburg and her siblings.

She and her husband Randy and son Garry together laid a wreath at the granite P.O.W./M.I.A. monument, in remembrance of Kim’s father Vernon Galusha, a prisoner of war for almost three years, captured in early months of the Korean War and released near its end.

They were chosen by event organizer Gene Pierce, regional American Legion commander, for the honor.

“My father went off to war as a 19-year-old, and he came back 33 months later,” she said this week. “He was very lucky to come home, and I’m proud of his service to our nation.”

Without question, Vernon was indeed very lucky to come home. An article in the Sept. 25, 1953 issue of the Post-Star describes his years of hardship there.

Vernon was a corporal in Battery A 57th Field Artillery Division of the U.S. Army, fighting in the famed Chosen Reservoir Battle in Korea — which involved “some of the most harrowing and tragic experiences for soldiers in the history of the U.S. Army,” according to the Army Museum archives.

After his division suffered heavy casualties when ambushed by thousands of Chinese warriors in zero-degree weather, surviving U.S. soldiers were captured on Dec. 6, 1950 near Hagaru-ri, Korea.

Subsequently, Galusha and his fellow soldiers were marched through frigid winter weather during 11 nights, 30 miles at a time, through rugged terrain with only two meals a day of gruel prepared with maize.

He was held in various prison camps, primarily mud huts during his captivity in Korea. Over those 33 months, Galusha and about 2,800 other Allied prisoners endured profound hardships — and about half of them died in captivity.

Upon his return, Galusha described how he had endured the ravages of dysentery plus skin boils and abscesses all over his body, inadequate food, and sub-zero temperatures. He did learn a lot of the Chinese language from the prison guards, and he in turn taught the Chinese some English, he told Post-Star reporter Lou Tubbs upon his return in September 1953.

After returning to his mother Helen’s home in Fort Edward — who had wondered whether she’d ever see him again — Galusha pursued a lengthy career in trucking, and settled in Warrensburg.

His children, in addition to Kim Ross, are Connie Hall, Lyle Galusha and Wendy Olden.

Vernon Galusha died in 2006, Kim Ross said.

“Sunday’s P.O.W./M.I.A. ceremony was bittersweet for me,” she said.

Pierce noted at Sunday’s ceremony there are 7,747 U.S. soldiers still unaccounted for from the Korean War, among a total of 82,545 military personnel missing in action.

Following the wreath-laying by Ross family members, Warrensburg High School Band trumpeter James Cunniffe played taps alongside band director Denise Foster and the entire band performed God Bless America. Earlier, Logan McKinney of North Creek sang the national anthem.

The ceremony was attended by dozens of local veterans and members of associated veterans organizations, as well as more than 50 members of the regional Patriot Guard motorcycle group.