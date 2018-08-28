Vet’s decision to cut hours rankles pet owners

× Adirondack Veterinary Hospital in Westport will now be open every other Saturday beginning Sept. 1. The decision to reduce hours has angered pet owners who contend the rural area contains few options for emergency care. Photo by Pete DeMola

WESTPORT | Adirondack Veterinary Hospital will reduce their weekend hours.

Beginning Sept. 1, the clinic will be open every other Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

After hours emergency service for small animals will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, said the clinic last week.

Patients are being directed to Burlington Emergency & Veterinary Specialists in Williston, Vermont or the Northway Animal Emergency Clinic in Gansevoort New York for emergency services.

“We are confident that you will receive expert and compassionate care at either of these facilities that specialize in emergency care,” said Adirondack Veterinary Hospital in a statement.

PUBLIC UPSET

But the changes have rankled pet owners upset over the lack of services for animal care in the rural area.

Comments quickly flowed into the Adirondack Veterinary Hospital’s Facebook page.

“I’m sure we will receive compassionate and competent care,” wrote Ricka Maye. “But when time is a factor in an emergency, this really makes me cringe knowing this is my vet clinic and these are now our options in our remote location.”

Donna Allport Hahn called the change “unacceptable.”

“An emergency can not be scheduled,” Hahn wrote. “Your pet may die in en-route to other facility. Where are the vets who actually care about our pets and go above and beyond?”

Steve Feinbloom said, “It feels much more like veterinary care is a commodity instead of an essential community service and that’s not a good feeling.”

Several pet owners suggested they would take their animals elsewhere, even suggesting a boycott.

“We need to organize a boycott of routine services until they reconsider,” wrote David Johnston in a since-removed post on the “What’s Happening in Westport” Facebook page. “They only care about money.”

The cutbacks could mean a matter of life and death in critical cases, acknowledged North Country SPCA Board Chairman Wendy Beeman.

“Our animal’s welfare is a shared commitment,” Beeman told The Sun. “We’re concerned about the close availability of services in case of emergencies. We truly hope we can work out a solution for our animals and those of our community.”

Adirondack Veterinary Hospital changed ownership in 2014 when Plattsburgh Animal Hospital acquired the Westport Veterinary Hospital and Adirondack Veterinary Hospital, merging the two locations.

Adirondack Veterinary Hospital Director of Operations Mark LaFountain declined to speak at length about the proposed changes, but said just two veterinarians are available.

“Unfortunately, I have no response,” LaFountain told The Sun. “Businesses do make changes. We’re still open. (Clients) just need to come in at other times.”

Doctors will continue to provide emergency care on nights and weekends for large animals.

“On those days we don’t offer after hours emergency service for small animals, our on-call answering service will provide you with these options including phone numbers and addresses,” said the statement announcing the changes.

DEMANDING BUSINESS

Dr. Erik Eaglefeather, owner of Eagle’s Nest Veterinary Hospital in Plattsburgh and Champlain, said he was unaware of Adirondack Veterinary Hospital’s decision to reduce hours.

But the veterinary industry can be difficult, he said, speaking generally and without knowledge of Adirondack Veterinary Hospital.

“The issue with emergencies is there are fewer and fewer people doing emergency medicine these days,” Eaglefeather told The Sun.

Clinics have historically provided after-hours services, he said, which can range from dogs with impacted toenails; pets who have ingested poison or those who have been struck by a motor vehicle.

But that has changed significantly over the years with the advent of specialty emergency hospitals.

Clinics who do provide emergency services have increasingly become the go-to agency for other hospitals who didn’t want to provide that service, he said, which can lead to a heavy workload.

“It’s expensive to provide; it’s time demanding for doctors that provide it, and intrudes into doctors’ private lives,” said Eaglefeather, who noted he would be on-call all weekend.

Oftentimes rural practices have difficulty attracting talent due to quality of life issues, he said.

“It’s become a challenge to provide services everyone wants and keep costs so that everyone can afford,” he said.

Eaglefeather advised pet owners seeking care elsewhere that many clinics require people to be regular patients in order to provide emergency services — including his clinic.

Alternatively, patients may want to research facilities that have 24-7 emergency room care or standalone facilities.

He acknowledged the situation is difficult for all parties.

“There will be frustrations because they won’t be able to be seen at these other facilities if they’re not already patients,” he said.