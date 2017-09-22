Vet, 89 serves with two branches in three wars

× Jerome C. “Jerry” Meader Jr. is shown next to the veterans memorial wall outside of Chester Town Hall. Meader’s name appears three times on the wall because he is a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN | If you scan the names on the veterans memorial wall in front of the Chester Town Hall, you might think there is a mistake because Jerome C. Meader Jr. is listed three times.

That is not an error.

Meader’s name appears three times because he is a veteran of three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Jerome “Jerry” Meader, 89, was born April 28, 1928 in Schenectady, the first of five children. He was scheduled to graduate high school in 1946, but the war called him away early.

Meader said the idea of being an infantryman did not appeal to him, so in 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sent to fire control school in San Diego. He was then assigned as a gunner on a tanker refueling ships in the Pacific.

“If you want a hairy experience, fuel an aircraft carrier at sea. The sea is never calm,” Meader said.

Meader said in his nearly 25 years in the military, refueling at sea was probably the scariest thing he had ever done.

According to a bio compiled by his wife Elna, Meader attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a track star. She said at one time he had the second fastest time in the nation in the quarter-mile, and along with his brother Jack, was in line to compete in the 1952 Olympics.

Injuries kept them both out of the Olympics, but not out of the Korean War.

In May 1951, Meader was commissioned as a field artillery second lieutenant through the U.S. Army’s ROTC program. His first assignment was as a Training, Advising and Counseling (TAC) officer for the ROTC at Fort Sill, Okla. He spent six months at Fort Sill before being sent to Fort Benning, Ga., for paratrooper training.

Later, he would attend flight school in San Marino, Texas. After flight school, Meader was sent to Korea, where he flew a small, fixed wing observation plane, and acted as a liaison between American units.

After he returned from Korea, the Army sent him to school to learn to fly rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters), which were a primary means of transport for U.S. forces in Vietnam.