Vet, 89 serves with two branches in three wars

Jerome C. “Jerry” Meader Jr. is shown next to the veterans memorial wall outside of Chester Town Hall. Meader’s name appears three times on the wall because he is a veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Photo by Christopher South
CHESTERTOWN | If you scan the names on the veterans memorial wall in front of the Chester Town Hall, you might think there is a mistake because Jerome C. Meader Jr. is listed three times.
That is not an error.
Meader’s name appears three times because he is a veteran of three wars: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
Jerome “Jerry” Meader, 89, was born April 28, 1928 in Schenectady, the first of five children. He was scheduled to graduate high school in 1946, but the war called him away early.
Meader said the idea of being an infantryman did not appeal to him, so in 1945 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sent to fire control school in San Diego. He was then assigned as a gunner on a tanker refueling ships in the Pacific.
“If you want a hairy experience, fuel an aircraft carrier at sea. The sea is never calm,” Meader said.
Meader said in his nearly 25 years in the military, refueling at sea was probably the scariest thing he had ever done.
According to a bio compiled by his wife Elna, Meader attended the University of Oklahoma, where he was a track star. She said at one time he had the second fastest time in the nation in the quarter-mile, and along with his brother Jack, was in line to compete in the 1952 Olympics.
Injuries kept them both out of the Olympics, but not out of the Korean War.
In May 1951, Meader was commissioned as a field artillery second lieutenant through the U.S. Army’s ROTC program. His first assignment was as a Training, Advising and Counseling (TAC) officer for the ROTC at Fort Sill, Okla. He spent six months at Fort Sill before being sent to Fort Benning, Ga., for paratrooper training.
Later, he would attend flight school in San Marino, Texas. After flight school, Meader was sent to Korea, where he flew a small, fixed wing observation plane, and acted as a liaison between American units.
After he returned from Korea, the Army sent him to school to learn to fly rotary-wing aircraft (helicopters), which were a primary means of transport for U.S. forces in Vietnam.
Meader went to flight instructor school, and was assigned in Europe in 1962.
Meader and Elna knew each other in high school, and later in college.
“I was also a lifeguard, and he was my boss,” Elna said.
One day while she had her hair in curlers, he picked her up and waded out into the lake, getting ready to throw her in.
“He said to me, ‘Aren’t you going to scream?’” Elna said. “I said, ‘No.’”
She said Meader looked surprised and said, “You’re different,” and carried her back to the beach without throwing her in the water.
They married in 1952, and in July 1966 they bought a home at Brant Lake. The day after they closed on the house, Meader got orders for Vietnam, where he flew UH-1 “Huey” helicopters in A Co., 501st Aviation Battalion.
At 38, Meader was in his third military conflict, and significantly older than the other pilots he served with.
“They were high school kids,” Meader said, only slightly exaggerating.
The average age of American soldiers in Vietnam was 19.
Elna said when they have attended reunions of the aviators with the 501st, the younger pilots said of her husband, “He was like a father to us” and “We love him like our own fathers.”
The Meaders had two children, Linda and Buck. Meader, who was an Eagle Scout, serves on the Boy Scouts Review Board. He has served on the Horicon Zoning Board and donated his time with the Brant Lake Association, Meals on Wheels, and with the Office of the Aging. He is a Rotary member and has played Santa for many years.