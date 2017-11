WARRENSBURG | Veterans Day ceremonies in Warrensburg are to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 11.

The event includes a roll call of veterans who passed away this year, as well as a brief address by American Legion Post 446 Adjutant Gene Pierce, who has served as both the Legion’s District Commander and Warren County Commander.

Pierce said this week his speech will talk about World War I and the origins of Veterans Day, as this year is the 100th anniversary of the beginning of the war.