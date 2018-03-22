Vets banners going up

× Sarah Anderson, a junior at Moriah Central School, has been raising funds for the Hometown Heroes banner project that would hang posters with photographs of military veterans on utility poles in the community. Accepting a check from her for $1,050 is project coordinator Keith Mero of the Combat Veterans Association. Her contribution will pay for five banners for Vietnam war veterans who died. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Combat Veterans Association member Keith Mero has a plan to place banners with faces of local military veterans on utility poles around town.

The now-controversial Hometown Heroes project apparently has the support of the Moriah Town Council over existing business banners placed by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava had previously said at a Moriah Town Council session that the veterans and Moriah Chamber of Commerce, which mounts the tourist welcome banners for businesses in the summer, might have to coordinate so banners were not displacing each other.

Mero told him then that the ones ordered so far were for blank poles.

But at the March Moriah Town Council meeting, the board voted unanimously to give precedence to the Hometown Heroes banners over the chamber’s streamers.

Mero said he was told by the chamber’s Linda Smyth they wanted to make sure his banners didn’t displace the banners the chamber erects every year.

“I can understand her concern and the chamber’s concern,” Scozzafava said. “Those (chamber) banners have been there for some time now. These banners would be on the east side of the highway between Celotti’s (Liquor Store) and Stewart’s (Shop).”

Councilor Paul Salerno said he would support banners for veterans over other interests.

Scozzafava said there are banners for five Vietnam war veterans who have died, and those are the ones Mero wanted placed on Main Street poles in Port Henry.

There are six poles between the two stores, and the board voted to mount the banners on those poles.

Scozzafava said he would contact National Grid with pole numbers as soon as Mero gets them to him.

Mero said he has 19 banners paid for so far and five pending. Studley Printing of Plattsburgh is producing the banners.

“I’m sure I’ll have more,” Mero said.

A veteran or his or her family can pay $210 for a banner, he said. Call 518 802-0150 to contact Mero. It takes three weeks to manufacture a streamer, so orders must be in March 31 so they can be hung for Memorial Day, he said.

“There’s a lot of veterans in this town and they should be honored,” Mero said previously.

One banner is for Raymond “Buzzy” Wright in Mineville, he said. Wright, who died in 1999, was a U.S. Medal of Honor winner for his combat service in Vietnam.

Another is for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dain Venne, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.

“I said we would assist him (Mero) in hanging the banners,” Scozzafava said, adding he’ll ask the Essex County Department of Public Works to bring its bucket truck to town.