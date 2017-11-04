Vets get special recognition

CROWN POINT | The friends and members of the First Congregational Church of Crown Point are planning the 10th-annual Veterans Recognition and Appreciation Sunday for Sunday, Nov. 5.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m., during the regular service.

Veterans from local Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and Disabled American Veterans posts, and individual veterans “have been invited to share this time of gratitude for sacrifices that they have made for our country and our communities,” said the Rev. David Hirtle.

This year, Essex County Veterans Affairs Agent Timothy Pierce will be present.

“Mr. Pierce will bring us news and encouragement during the service,” Hirtle said. “He will have comments on veterans’ health benefits. This will be an honor to hear and get to know him.”

Hirtle said World War II veterans are passing away and need to be recognized.

“Did you realize that it is estimated that the men and women who are part of ‘The Greatest Generation’ and served during the Second World War are dying at a rate of 1,000 per week?” he said. “Did you know that thousands of men and women fought, were wounded and died and their efforts were under or never acknowledged? Did you know that the majority of men and women serving in the Middle East are members of a local guard or reserve unit?”

Coffee and fellowship will follow the service, Hirtle said.

“Let us make this Veterans Day our opportunity to gather as a community and give thanks for the commitment these veterans showed to their country by raising their hands and serving this great nation,” he said. “Together, let us honor our veterans through this meaningful service.”

All are invited, Hirtle said, and anyone needing information or directions can call him at 518-597-3398.