Vets honored at Whiteface dedication

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Members of the American Legion from Elizabethtown and Lewis lead rededication ceremonies at the top of the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway on Sunday. A gun salute, invocation and taps highlighted the event, with remarks from area elected officials.

WILMINGTON | Over 90 years ago, members of the American Legion from across New York state put plans in motion to design and build winding highway up Whiteface Mountain. They sought to pay tribute to veterans.

It was a local idea first, one that spread quickly. The allegiance that made the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway remains in place to date.

“It has become a tradition to, each year in June, hold a Memorial Service here, weather permitting,” Essex County American Legion Adjutant Newman Tryon said in remarks at the highway complex rededication on Sunday.

With an invocation met by Melissa Hodgson’s soaring rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, the tribute was renewed by the county legion.

Elizabethtown and Lewis American Legion members formed the core of color guard and gun salute brigades.

“Help us to remember, with reverence, the valor and devotion of our departed comrades,” Tryon said as a crowd of veterans and tourists gathered.

“Not only those whose bodies consecrate our country’s soil, but also those who sleep beyond the seas, and others whose resting places will not be known until that last day...teach us to honor them by ever cherishing the ideals for which they fought.”

Tryon recalled the efforts, then and now, that built the mountain memorial.

In 1929, work began after years of organization and planning. It was to be a construction crew primarily of veterans with an eternal flame placed at the top.

Not all of the plans were fulfilled. But the road was formally dedicated in 1935 by then President Franklin D. Roosevelt to veterans of World War I.

The masonry of the mountaintop castle, its stone summit stairway and the elevator were designed and built to with a pinnacle viewing hut atop Whiteface. The elevator makes it accessible to nearly everyone.

In 1952, the Essex County American Legion voted to make the highway a memorial to veterans of all wars, Tryon said of the history.

REPAIRS MADE

Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston said investment in renovations and restoration through recent years helped preserve this treasure.

“We’re very thankful to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for repairs to the highway and to the elevator,” Preston said at the ceremony.