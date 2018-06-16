Vets honored at Whiteface dedication

Photo by Kim Dedam
Members of the American Legion from Elizabethtown and Lewis lead rededication ceremonies at the top of the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway on Sunday. A gun salute, invocation and taps highlighted the event, with remarks from area elected officials.
WILMINGTON | Over 90 years ago, members of the American Legion from across New York state put plans in motion to design and build winding highway up Whiteface Mountain. They sought to pay tribute to veterans.
It was a local idea first, one that spread quickly. The allegiance that made the Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway remains in place to date.
“It has become a tradition to, each year in June, hold a Memorial Service here, weather permitting,” Essex County American Legion Adjutant Newman Tryon said in remarks at the highway complex rededication on Sunday.
With an invocation met by Melissa Hodgson’s soaring rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, the tribute was renewed by the county legion.
Elizabethtown and Lewis American Legion members formed the core of color guard and gun salute brigades.
“Help us to remember, with reverence, the valor and devotion of our departed comrades,” Tryon said as a crowd of veterans and tourists gathered.
“Not only those whose bodies consecrate our country’s soil, but also those who sleep beyond the seas, and others whose resting places will not be known until that last day...teach us to honor them by ever cherishing the ideals for which they fought.”
Tryon recalled the efforts, then and now, that built the mountain memorial.
In 1929, work began after years of organization and planning. It was to be a construction crew primarily of veterans with an eternal flame placed at the top.
Not all of the plans were fulfilled. But the road was formally dedicated in 1935 by then President Franklin D. Roosevelt to veterans of World War I.
The masonry of the mountaintop castle, its stone summit stairway and the elevator were designed and built to with a pinnacle viewing hut atop Whiteface. The elevator makes it accessible to nearly everyone.
In 1952, the Essex County American Legion voted to make the highway a memorial to veterans of all wars, Tryon said of the history.
REPAIRS MADE
Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston said investment in renovations and restoration through recent years helped preserve this treasure.
“We’re very thankful to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for repairs to the highway and to the elevator,” Preston said at the ceremony.
“It means a lot to these vets here today. I want to welcome everyone here today, and I especially want to thank you veterans who showed up.”
After decades of traffic and very little upkeep, Preston worked tenaciously alongside regional tourism and state agency leaders in 2012 to draw attention to immense disrepair.
In 2013, Gov. Andrew Cuomo allocated $12 million of New York Works funding to resurface the roadway and masonry of the highway’s drainage systems. Restoration of the road was completed in 2015.
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) also spoke at the rededication on Sunday and expressed the importance of upkeep here.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Stec said the castle at Whiteface, at the top of the highway, was a fitting place to remember and thank veterans.
“If you’re going to name something and show respect for veterans, you’ve got to take care of it.”
The work at the castle is not done, Preston pointed out.
Several cracks in mortar are evident on several fascades.
And steel manufacturing of parts of the elevator is still a work in progress.
“It’s all stainless steel,” Preston said of the mechanical structures that are being built now.
Work on the new elevator is slated to be complete by fall 2019, Preston said. It is a one-of-a-kind construction job.
Through a 426-foot tunnel, the elevator lifts visitors the final 267 vertical feet up to the 4,867 summit from the parking lot.
Whiteface, in Wilmington, is the fifth highest Adirondack High Peak.
The rock, Whiteface anorthosite gneiss, excavated from the tunnel and elevator shaft were used to build the castle, its retaining structures and walls along the highway.
Whiteface anorthosite as one of the Earth’s oldest types of rock formed 1.2 billion years ago. Embedded drills and bits of iron from the earthworks of the 1930s are visible on several walls and rock ramparts.
Visitors who drive up Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway can climb to the summit from the parking lot along the Whiteface Stairway Ridge Trail.
Though the entire complex is managed by the Olympic Regional Development Authority, the roadway is property of the state Department of Transportation seated on state lands managed in cooperation with the Department of Environmental Conservation as part of the Adirondack State Forest Preserve.
The entire Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway complex was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008.
FIND OUT MORE:
The Whiteface Veterans Memorial Highway opened this year on June 1.
Costs to make the drive: Vehicle and driver, $12; additional passenger, $8; free for ages 6 and under; bicycle, $10; bicycle season’s pass, $50
Military discounts are available with valid I.D. at $8 for vehicle and driver.