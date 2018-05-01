Vets share stories of red tape, bureaucratic ‘obstruction’ with Stefanik

× Expand Pete DeMola Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) met with veterans, community organizations and local officials on Tuesday, May 1 in Plattsburgh to discuss veterans issues.

PLATTSBURGH | Bureaucratic hurdles, reduced services, overwhelmed clinics and problems with insurance reimbursements were among the chief concerns raised by veterans at a roundtable hosted by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.

Frank McGrath said the system is simply broken.

The Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm vet recounted the decade-long journey following his son’s traumatic brain injury in Iraq that left him 100 percent disabled.

Brian, 41, was sent to what was branded as a top-notch clinic in Tampa. But after nearly five years, progress stalled, McGrath said, and the U.S. Army vet returned home to Plattsburgh.

“He’s still broken,” Frank said. “Now we’re picking that up and working with it.”

Frank and his wife are caregivers. But more support is needed, he said, so local veterans don’t slip through the cracks and die by suicide.

"The younger vets who served their country, they’re just going to throw away their life,” he said.

Caregivers could also use support, he said, calling for more community programming to aid families.

“They are victims, too,” he said.

Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, has addressed caregiver shortages through proposed legislation, but the Support Our Military Caregivers Act is designed to clear bottlenecks — not necessarily to enrich support systems.

But she agrees aid is needed.

The roundtable discussion was designed to solicit feedback from community members, said the sophomore lawmaker, who held a similar session with dairy farmers on Monday.

Stefanik listened, took notes and occasionally probed for more details.

Naj Wikoff, founder of Creative Healing Connections, suggested the VA should explore partnering with the creative community to facilitate recovery for wounded veterans.

“I work with people just like your son all the time,” Wikoff told McCrath.

He implored Stefanik to mention the idea to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"I think it's a great idea," Stefanik said.

‘VERY RESISTANT’

While the trend at the national level is to expand rural health care initiatives, the VA appears to be retreating, said Steve Bowman, director of the Clinton County Veterans Service Agency (CCVSA).

“The reality coming out of the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany is they have retracted rural health care initiatives,” Bowman said.