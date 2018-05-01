Vets share stories of red tape, bureaucratic ‘obstruction’ with Stefanik

Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH | Bureaucratic hurdles, reduced services, overwhelmed clinics and problems with insurance reimbursements were among the chief concerns raised by veterans at a roundtable hosted by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in Plattsburgh on Tuesday.
Frank McGrath said the system is simply broken.
The Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm vet recounted the decade-long journey following his son’s traumatic brain injury in Iraq that left him 100 percent disabled.
Brian, 41, was sent to what was branded as a top-notch clinic in Tampa. But after nearly five years, progress stalled, McGrath said, and the U.S. Army vet returned home to Plattsburgh.
“He’s still broken,” Frank said. “Now we’re picking that up and working with it.”
Frank and his wife are caregivers. But more support is needed, he said, so local veterans don’t slip through the cracks and die by suicide.
"The younger vets who served their country, they’re just going to throw away their life,” he said.
Caregivers could also use support, he said, calling for more community programming to aid families.
“They are victims, too,” he said.
Stefanik, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, has addressed caregiver shortages through proposed legislation, but the Support Our Military Caregivers Act is designed to clear bottlenecks — not necessarily to enrich support systems.
But she agrees aid is needed.
The roundtable discussion was designed to solicit feedback from community members, said the sophomore lawmaker, who held a similar session with dairy farmers on Monday.
Stefanik listened, took notes and occasionally probed for more details.
Naj Wikoff, founder of Creative Healing Connections, suggested the VA should explore partnering with the creative community to facilitate recovery for wounded veterans.
“I work with people just like your son all the time,” Wikoff told McCrath.
He implored Stefanik to mention the idea to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
"I think it's a great idea," Stefanik said.
‘VERY RESISTANT’
While the trend at the national level is to expand rural health care initiatives, the VA appears to be retreating, said Steve Bowman, director of the Clinton County Veterans Service Agency (CCVSA).
“The reality coming out of the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany is they have retracted rural health care initiatives,” Bowman said.
The facility once provided what the director said was a “robust” home health care program that provided services for about 50 severely disabled veterans across the North Country.
But that program has been discontinued, he said, forcing veterans to drive 150 miles to Albany for specialized care.
It’s part of a concerning pattern: Health care access and capacity for veterans has only deteriorated in the 14 years he’s been with CCVSA, he said.
Bowman placed the blame squarely on bureaucratic interference from upper management.
“The VA is very, very resistant to provide community collaborative programs up here,” he said. “I think there’s some obstruction going on Albany.”
The veteran population is getting older, he told Stefanik, “and the need for most robust health care programs is ever-growing.”
While telehealth is an emerging trend in medicine, clinics often don’t have the equipment, he noted.
"The clinic is too small, and equipment is not enough to operate with patient load they have,” he said of the Plattsburgh location.
MORE LOCAL SERVICES NEEDED
Several attendees discussed problems with contract-based operating clinics — the main point of contact for veterans seeking health care — as well as red tape that prevents local agencies like St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Center for being reimbursed for mental health and addiction services by the VA’s insurance programs.
Going without care could lead to an uptick in emergency room visits, said Richelle Gregory, director of community services at Clinton County Mental Health.
“Programs like St. Joe’s need to be covered by the VA,” Bowman said.
Stefanik said her office has worked with River Hospital in Alexandria Bay and the Syracuse VA to coordinate referrals for the hospital’s state-of-the-art services.
“Why are we not taking advantage of that?” she said. “We can take the model of our experience working with River Hospital and see if we can improve that flexibility here.”
Several attendees at the session said the Veterans Choice Program is too narrow, offering a limited range of health care options.
“There are services out here that meet or exceed that same standard,” said Sam Hall, associate program director at St. Joseph’s.
Stefanik listened for an hour, and urged attendees to keep her updated on their concerns.
Over 50,000 veterans reside in New York’s 21st Congressional District, the highest concentration in the state.
“I appreciate all of the discussion today,” Stefanik said. “It was certainly helpful. This need is not going to go away. It’s an issue we’ll need to be working through for the coming years.”