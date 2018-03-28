Victim identified in fatal fire in Chestertown

POTTERSVILLE | New York State Police and the Warren County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of the victim of a fatal fire in Chestertown last week as Jessica Melanie Dygert, 36, of Pottersville.

Warren County Coroner Terry Comeau said the apparent cause of death was smoke inhalation.

An autopsy report would probably not be concluded for a couple of months, but the coroner did not expect the cause to change, as there was no apparent foul play involved.

Cpl. Mark Ceipel, a spokesman for the state police, said the cause of the March 15 fire was still under investigation but it likewise did not appear to be suspicious.

Chestertown Fire Chief Daren Harvey said the fire department was called to 1 Carl Turner Rd. at 8:28 a.m. He was the first to arrive on the scene and found what he described as appearing to be a converted summer camp fully engulfed in flames.

He said initially the home did not appear to be occupied since there was at least four inches of new snow in the driveway, with neither vehicle nor tire tracks.

Firefighters started to battle what they believed was a structure fire, getting it under control in 10 to 15 minutes. Harvey said about that time Dygert’s friend showed up and told firefighters she might still be in the burning home.

“When we were made aware there might be someone inside, we went back on the offensive to try to find her,” Harvey said.

Fire crews made several attempts to go in the house before locating Dygert, who appeared to have been trying to get out of the house.

Dygert’s dog was also killed in the blaze.

Horicon and Chestertown fire companies arrived first on the scene and began knocking down the flames.

Harvey called for mutual aid and the Riverside, Warrensburg, Bolton, and Pottersville fire companies responded.

The North Warren EMS squad was also on the scene. While the fire was soon under control, firefighters remained on the scene for several hours.

Due to the fatal nature of the fire Warren County fire inspectors and state police remained on the scene until about 4 p.m.

The Warren County Coroner transported Dygert to the Albany Medical Center for an autopsy. The dog’s remains were turned over to a family member.

Harvey said the last fatal fire in Chestertown was approximately 45 years ago.

A celebration of life service was held March 22 at the Pottersville United Methodist Church.

Rev. Arnold Stevens, who officiated the service, said the church was filled to capacity. According to a family member, an education fund for Dygert’s son is being set up through Glens Falls National Bank.