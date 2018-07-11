Video of helpful trooper in Ticonderoga gains momentum online

× Expand Photo provided/Pateria Manning A video of Trooper Brad Peters shooting hoops with Jeffery Jordan after helping retrieve his struck ball on Tuesday in Ticonderoga is rapidly gaining momentum online.

TICONDEROGA | The stereotype of the friendly patrolman rescuing cats stuck in trees is well-known.

But basketballs?

A video of a Ticonderoga youngster shooting hoops with a state trooper who dislodged his ball after it got wedged between the backboard and the rim is rapidly gaining momentum online.

Jeffrey Jordan was playing basketball at the courts on Burgoyne Road Tuesday when his ball got stuck.

Passing Trooper Brad Peters had stopped at a nearby intersection and witnessed Jordan unsuccessfully trying to dislodge his ball.

“I watched him 3 or 4 times,” Peters said. “It was enough to touch it, but not enough to break it loose.”

Peters knocked the ball free with his baton and asked Jordan if he wanted to play a round of H.O.R.S.E.

The trooper sunk a few early shots, but “it was all downhill from there,” he laughed.

Peters has long served as an assistant coach at Crown Point Central.

“Any time I can get out and shoot hoops with a kid is fun,” Peters told The Sun.

Pateria Manning lives nearby and filmed the encounter.

“He’s there all day, every day,” she said of Jordan — even in the winter, when he shovels the courts.

Manning posted the video on Facebook, where it rapidly gained momentum after the New York State Police shared the link with their nearly 290,000 followers.

“I had to share it. It’s refreshing,” Manning said. “With all the negativity on Facebook, it’s great to show who (state troopers) truly are."

New York State Police wrote, “Something to make you smile today out of Troop B. Thank you to Pateria for allowing us to share. Our member patrolling in Ticonderoga helped a young man retrieve a stuck basketball — then shot a few baskets.

“This is what community policing is all about.”

The video had 18,000 views and climbing by Wednesday afternoon.