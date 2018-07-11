Secret video reveals Cobb’s stance on assault rifles

× Expand Pete DeMola Tedra Cobb, the Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, is in the spotlight for her ambiguous stance on gun control.

PLATTSBURGH | Tedra Cobb, the Democratic candidate for New York's 21st Congressional District, is in the spotlight for her ambiguous stance on gun control.

Cobb has been captured on video saying while she supports a ban on assault rifles, taking that position publicly would be disadvantageous for political reasons.

In the video, Cobb recounted an exchange with a potential voter who implored her to publicly come out in favor of the issue.

"When I was at this thing today, it was the first table I was at, a woman said, ‘How do you feel about assault rifles?' And I said they should be banned," said Cobb in the video. “I just said to her, ‘I want you to know, Cindy, I cannot say that.’ And she said, 'I want you to' and I said, 'I will not win.'"

The cell phone video of Cobb chatting with young voters appears to have been shot without the candidate's knowledge.

Cobb later referenced guidance from Moms Demand Action, who advised her against publicly endorsing an assault rifle ban.

UNPOPULAR LEGISLATION

New York has one of the strictest gun laws in the country following passage of the SAFE Act, which expanded the definition of what constitutes an assault weapon and banned semi-automatic rifles with military-style features.

The legislation remains controversial amongst gun-owners and law enforcement agencies across upstate New York.

Conservative website the Washington Free Beacon first reported the story on Monday.

Cobb will face Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in November alongside Green Party candidate Lynn Kahn.

The Stefanik campaign directed comment to the National Republican Congressional Committee.

"So much for that 'no-lies' pledge she signed less than a week ago,” said NRCC spokesman Chris Martin.

Martin said the video appears to have been generated locally.

SECOND EXCHANGE

Franklin County Republican Committee Chairman Ray Scollin said he had a similar conversation with Cobb at a candidate forum at Saranac Lake Central on May 20.

“After the forum, I introduced myself to Tedra by name and that I had challenged her vagueness/appearance of gun owners mollification on Twitter,” wrote Scollin on Twitter. “Specifically, as it relates to gun banning. Apparently, she believed I was pro-ban.”

Scollin said Cobb told him she was endorsed by Mothers Demand Action, “and in this district, she would not be elected if she proclaimed up front that she supported a gun ban.”

The surreptitious video was shot on May 18, according to the video description.

COBB RESPONDS

Cobb addressed her comments in a lengthy statement on Wednesday, but did not clarify whether or not she supports an assault weapons ban.

"There are a lot of common sense things we need to do right now to make our kids safer without getting stuck on a stalemate issue like an assault weapons ban that would not pass this Congress and would not get signed by this president," she said. "It’s a moot point and voters in the North Country know that."

The candidate said the young voters depicted in the video were speaking about their "very real fear" of gun violence in their schools.

"I told them the truth — that the inability of our political system to talk about issues and practical solutions without politics getting in the way is why Washington has not made any progress to protect them," said Cobb. "Even on things we agree on — like universal background checks and prohibiting the mentally ill from getting a firearm."

Cobb continued: "Let’s talk about the things where there is common ground, where we can make progress right now. Our kids deserve no less."

FUZZY STANCE

Cobb has struck a similarly vague stance on gun control at the string of forums held across the district earlier this year.

She said at the Saranac Lake forum more communication was needed to combat gun violence at schools, but stopped short of endorsing a specific solution.

The candidate also hedged at a similar forum held days earlier in Long Lake, and said the issue of culling gun violence needed to be separated from Second Amendment questions, which she said distorts the debate.

“It’s not about about being able to have a gun and hunt and put food on our table, so let’s put that aside so we can’t get sidetracked," said Cobb.

Cobb called gun violence an epidemic and a “public health crisis.”

Eighty percent of Americans are in favor of banning bump stocks and silencers, she said, measures she has endorsed.

“Why can’t we get it done? It’s money, power and fear,” Cobb said.

Stefanik, who is seeking a third term, has issued full-throated support for the Second Amendment and repeatedly defended her positions at a pair of town hall forums held earlier this spring.

