Vietnam Veterans Moving Memorial Wall coming to Bolton Landing

× The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall will be displayed at Veterans Park in Bolton Landing Sept. 22-25. Bringing the wall has been a cooperative effort between American Legion Post 961 and the Town of Bolton. A T-shirt made for the occasion, plus a directory of names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, are displayed on the veterans memorial in Bolton Landing. Shown left to right are town supervisor Ron Conover, Navy veteran Fred Brown, post treasurer and adjutant Paul Terpening, Marine veteran Joe Connally, and town clerk Jodi Connally. Photo by Christopher South

BOLTON LANDING | The American Legion Post 961 and the Town of Bolton Landing are hoping many will come out to see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall when it comes to Veterans Park, Sept. 22-25.

Town Supervisor Ron Conover said the town board authorized up to $10,000 for expenses related to bringing the memorial wall to Bolton Landing.

Ron Terpening, post treasurer and adjutant, said it will cost $5,500 to bring the 262-foot, half-size replica of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which is located in Washington, D.C.

The town has scheduled fireworks for Saturday, Sept. 23, which cost $4,000. The post and the town are splitting the cost of bringing the memorial to Bolton Landing, said Jodi Connally, town clerk.

Terpening said the American Legion applied last year to have the moving memorial come to Bolton Landing from its home in Michigan.

He said there were three moving memorials - am A, B, and C wall, and the B has been retired.“This is the A wall we are getting,” Terpening said.

Terpening said John Devitt came up with the idea for the moving wall in 1984 after having attended the dedication of the national monument in 1982.

Since then, the wall has been transported to every state, Canada, and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan.

It has been displayed over 1,300 times. According to Terpening, the moving wall was brought to Bolton Landing in 1999, adding there is not other visit by the wall scheduled this year in New York State.

The American Legion has had a lot of support from the Town of Bolton. Conover credited Connally and town board member Sue Wilson with going a lot of the work to get the memorial in Bolton Landing.

“It was very much a team effort,” Connally said. “We have been doing everything we can to make this event as good as we can. Some of the Vietnam veterans are getting up there and this might be their last chance to see the wall.”

Terpening said he is now hoping for nice weather for the visit, starting with an opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.