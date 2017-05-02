Vilas Home to receive $7K refund

× Lawmakers last week approved a tax assessment reduction for the Samuel F. Vilas Home, located on the corner of Beekman and Cornelia Streets. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — City lawmakers approved a $7,861 settlement with the Samuel F. Vilas Home last week.

Representatives of the Samuel F. Vilas Home — which is sandwiched between the SUNY Plattsburgh campus and CVPH Medical Center — alleged that their Beekman Street facility was overassessed between 2014-2016.

The Plattsburgh City Council approved a compromise with the Samuel F. Vilas Home, conceding that the value of the senior care facility be lowered from $2,674,000 to $2 million.

“We’ve worked with our assessor on this and she feels comfortable with this new assessment,” said Mayor Colin Read.

The Samuel F. Vilas Home was built in the 1800s. According to their website, the building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places under the provisions of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.

This most recent settlement joins two made late last year — one with the Carrol’s Corporation, who owns Burger King; and one with the Rite Aid Corporation. Lawmakers approved a 12 percent assessment reduction to the Cornelia Street Burger King and a 2.4 percent reduction to the Cornelia Street Rite Aid, both requiring a tax refund.

FIVE YEAR PLAN

The city budget committee was set to meet on May 1 to discuss the construction of a five-year plan for the city’s finances, which now has an official due date: June 1.

Since the passing of the 2017 budget in January, lawmakers have held twice-monthly budget sessions alongside department heads in an effort to hash out potential cost saving measures.

Read frequently mentioned the need for long-term planning on the campaign trail last year.