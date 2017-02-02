Village awards bid for water treatment plant

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The village of Champlain board of trustees recently awarded the Luck Brothers a bid to construct a second water treatment plant facility.

CHAMPLAIN — The village has awarded a bid for the construction of a new water treatment facility on Canal Street.

Luck Brothers, of Plattsburgh, received the $2.2 million bid by the village council. Work is scheduled to start sometime this spring.

That building will contain a state-of-the-art nanofiltration system that officials say will remove 75 percent of water’s hardness without the use of salt.

“The water is extremely hard right now,” Mayor Greg Martin said. “This will make it a lot softer.”

Martin said village residents complain the hardness affects their appliances — like Nicci Molinski, 37, who cited calcium deposits.

“A lot of calcium builds up in our dishwasher,” she said. “It’s a pain.”

Celine Paquette, owner of the Samuel de Champlain History Center, purchased a water softener to combat the issue, an addition that cost her over $2,000.

Fortunately, she said the softeners last a long time, but salt needs to be purchased on a regular basis to make sure the clothes she washes stays soft and minerals don’t build up in the building’s sink faucets.

The water that comes from the three wells next to the Great Chazy River is regularly tested and safe to drink, said Martin. “This new system won’t affect appliances as much.”

Construction on the plant is set to start this spring and be completed sometime in fall.

“I’m looking forward to getting better quality water,” said Paquette.

MUNICIPAL WATER PROJECT

The $2.2 million bid is being peeled from the $11.4 million loan jointly taken out by the town and the village of Champlain.

This new water plant is the last step toward completing this multi-million dollar endeavor, said Martin, to improve the area’s water supply.

Town residents within the consolidated water district now need to pay quarterly payments, despite whether or not they decide to hook up to the water system, to pay off this loan.

Village residents, on the other hand, are facing a fee increase from $2.98 to $4.56 per thousand gallons used.

The Molinski’s said they are excited for these changes, despite the increase in fees, especially since they will no longer have to suffer from bad water pressure.

“It’s horrible right now,” said 36-year-old Nick Molinski. “But we know the village is moving forward to try to fix it.”

To learn more about this plan or get updates, visit townofchamplain.com or http://www.vchamplain.com/VChamplain/.