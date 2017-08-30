Village board awards raises after voting to sell land and timber

LAKE GEORGE | The Lake George Village board moved forward at their August meeting on selling both village land and timber — and a portion of the proceeds were immediately appropriated for 25-cent per hour raises for municipal employees.

In a split decision, the Lake George Village Board voted Aug. 21 to sell a 10-acre plot of municipal land off Transfer Station Road near Rte. 9N to Anthony Brody for development as a boat storage facility.

Brody, proprietor of Yankee Boat Sales, was the high bidder for the land where a village sand pit is now located. Brody has proposed to build a boat storage building at a cost of about $1 million on the site. The building requires no water or septic service.

Brody submitted a bid for $136,000 for the land, the highest of several sealed bids. The minimum bid was $125,000, the value determined in a recent independent appraisal.

Four of the five village trustees voted in favor of the land sale. Trustee Joe Mastrodomenico voted against the measure.

The acreage has been used as both a sand pit and a place for dump snow plowed off local roadways. The land has also been used as a parking area for snowmobiles, as it is located near an entrance to a regional snowmobile trail system. Village Public Works Superintendent Dave Harrington has assured village officials that snow can be dumped elsewhere on nearby village property.

Also, the village board voted to accept a bid of $59,893 from G&T Enterprises to selectively cut mature timber on the village watershed property on the side of Prospect Mountain.

Lake George Mayor Blais said he was surprised that the bid was as high as it was, noting that revenue from the sale had been budgeted at $25,000.

Forester Chris Gearwar has marked the specific trees to be cut, and will be overseeing the logging operation, Blais said. “This will open up the canopy and allow the younger trees to grow,” Blais said, noting the village has traditionally allowed timber cutting on the property every 15 years or so.

The extra revenue from the timber harvesting and the land sale represents a $200,000 boost in municipal revenue, Blais said, proposing a $500 annual raise for each village employee — a move which would cost the village about $9,000 this year.

“We’re in great financial shape,” he said, cautioning that the village was losing one employee after another to other municipalities because of higher pay rates. He cited the dedication and resourcefulness of village employees, noting they save the village money by accomplishing work that would otherwise be contracted to private enterprises.

“This raise is a great way of showing our appreciation, and it brings us up a little closer to our competitors,” Blais said.

The board approved the pay increase for all hourly and salaried employees, effective immediately.